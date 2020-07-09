Watch now: Initial unemployment claims down in S.C.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The number of people filing an initial claim for unemployment declined last week.

The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce reports 16,062 residents filed an initial claim last week, a decrease of 897 initial claims from the week before.

This brings the initial claims total to 651,750 received since mid-March.

The number of people filing an initial claim in South Carolina last week includes:

• Bamberg – 69

• Calhoun – 27

• Orangeburg – 441

“We are now approaching a big financial shift nationwide as the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program is set to expire on Saturday, July 25. According to the CARES Act, the FPUC expiration date depends on how each state defines its benefit week. In South Carolina, our claim week runs Sunday-Saturday, setting Saturday, July 25 as the last day the weekly $600 FPUC benefit can be disbursed in the state. With that being said, many South Carolina businesses are eagerly looking for workers. They have created safe, healthy and, in many instances, virtual workplaces,” SCDEW Director Dan Ellzey said.