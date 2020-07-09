Watch now: Initial unemployment claims down in S.C.

The number of people filing an initial claim for unemployment declined last week.
The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce reports 16,062 residents filed an initial claim last week, a decrease of 897 initial claims from the week before.
This brings the initial claims total to 651,750 received since mid-March.
The number of people filing an initial claim in South Carolina last week includes:
• Bamberg – 69
• Calhoun – 27
• Orangeburg – 441
“We are now approaching a big financial shift nationwide as the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program is set to expire on Saturday, July 25. According to the CARES Act, the FPUC expiration date depends on how each state defines its benefit week. In South Carolina, our claim week runs Sunday-Saturday, setting Saturday, July 25 as the last day the weekly $600 FPUC benefit can be disbursed in the state. With that being said, many South Carolina businesses are eagerly looking for workers. They have created safe, healthy and, in many instances, virtual workplaces,” SCDEW Director Dan Ellzey said.
“If the FPUC program expires as expected, individuals need to be prepared for this change and aware of the many reemployment services available through the SC Works centers across the state. While some of the SC Works centers have offered reemployment services online and over the phone throughout the pandemic, many of these centers have reopened their facilities to the public. We urge you to visit https://scworks.org/about-us/statewide-centers to see which facilities are open and to understand their visitation protocols,” he said.
