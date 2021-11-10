WATCH NOW: 'Here am I, send me’: Veterans recognized for service

Dr. Robert Johnson, who serves on the six-member advisory board, said, “We are an organization that helps each other.”

Group members said they appreciate the work the organization does for them, as well as the message from Jamerson.

U.S. Army veteran Chris Baxter said it was very important to honor veterans on Veterans Day and every other day.

“It's very important because a lot of veterans went through a whole lot. A lot of them come back and can remember some things, and some things they can't remember. They've put up their life to fight for a cause for everybody to have a better way of life and to protect what is yours and ours,” Baxter said.

“With the different types of things in this world today, we're fighting against an evil devil that will throw things all about and change things around. That's why it's very important to protect what belongs to us and our family members and keep going on,” he said.

U.S. Army veteran McKinley Ransom Jr. said, “It doesn't matter what side you are, just as long as you're working together for one common goal. ... We all need to be together to help one another. That's the goal of all life.”