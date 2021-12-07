WATCH NOW: Helping the homeless: shelter receives $50,000 for roof; more needed

The Samaritan House of Orangeburg County Inc. got an added boost in its efforts to replace its deteriorating roof with a $50,000 check from the S.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

State Rep. Jerry Govan, D-Orangeburg, presented the check to Samaritan House Executive Director Henry Miller, Samaritan House Board Chairperson Brenda Jamerson and board Vice Chairperson Mary Smalls on Tuesday at the shelter.

Officials say they can no longer continue to patch the damaged roof at the homeless shelter, which is located at 1580 Middleton St.

Jamerson said the funds are welcome.

“It's a 9,000-square-foot building, and the roof has gone unattended and patched and patched for years until it's gotten to the point where it is now. So we have bids out for getting the roof completely replaced. We've already been told we'd just be throwing away money to repair it,” she said.

Jamerson continued, “We have one bid for $134,000, and it's going to take that plus (more). So our effort is to get this roof replaced within the next six months because you can see from the outside now where it's doing damage.”

Govan said paint and other interior improvements, “don't mean a thing if you don't have a good foundation and a roof.”

“It's my understanding that these funds will help secure the roof, which will protect the building and the contents on the inside but, more importantly, the health and safety of the individuals who are staying here,” the legislator said.

“This facility has gone through a lot of changes, but we really are excited about the way things have taken off in recent years. We have a supportive city council, county council and we just felt very strongly that the local (legislative) delegation needs to get involved as well,” Govan said.

He said, “These funds come from the general appropriations of the state of South Carolina. We went in and made the request for things that we felt were very important to our local communities. This year we were fortunate enough. Because of the surplus of funds, the state is doing much better.”

Govan said federal CARES Act funding has helped the state's budget tremendously.

“South Carolina's budget didn't suffer as much as others. In fact, it's grown. So we were able to secure some of those funds from that growth in order to do some good things in our district,” he said.

Another project designed to build a senior center is in the works, he said.

Jamerson said additional help is needed for the roof project.

“We're asking city government, county government, individuals, businesses, organizations, whoever can to help us to get this roof replaced. When they moved in the building in 2004, I don't think ... there has been another roof replacement since that time. It's just been repaired over a period of time,” she said.

“We've done great work inside of the building with those kind of cosmetic things, but it's beginning now to really leak inside, and we don't want it to rotten up the ceilings and stuff like that,” Jamerson said.

Jamerson said the Samaritan House is very appreciative of the efforts of Govan and the state Legislature in providing funds to the shelter.

“We just can't say enough about the efforts he's done for that,” she said.

Govan said, "We're really excited about what's happening here at the Samaritan House. Of course, we've had a long affiliation. We've been active with the Samaritan House really going back to its inception, when it got started back in the 2000s.

“Of course, this has grown out of efforts and love with people who have been concerned about the homeless in this community.”

Jamerson said, “It's just been my calling, I think, since I worked in social services for 35-something years ... to work in this kind of area. So when I retired 16 years ago, I thought that was it. Then when the mayor asked me to get involved in this project, it seemed like the right time. It's really been fulfilling.”

She continued, “We've been so fortunate to get a good board” and support Miller in all of his efforts to keep the shelter running smoothly.

“We certainly do support him in that. We're really fortunate to be able to get him.”

