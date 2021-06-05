WATCH NOW: Help wanted in S.C.; worker shortage more complex than extra jobless money

People having lost their homes early in the pandemic may be located now in places where they may not have easy access to jobs, she said.

Berkowitz said there can be a mindset with some that people not currently working are individuals not wanting to work.

"It is not so simple for people who want to work to be able to access work," she said. "There are a lot of variables our state refused to acknowledge to help people get into and stay in the workforce."

"It is not as easy as everyone thinks it is to just make all these problems go away without coming up with policy solutions to assist," she said, noting since the governor's announcement she has heard from a number of people about their concerns.

"They are saying, 'I don't know what I am going to do,'" she said. "They say, 'I want to go back right now but it is not possible' or 'I have been looking and looking and nothing.'"

She said for many, the jobs they were trained for are not coming back.

