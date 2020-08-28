WATCH NOW: Harrison touts Orangeburg roots in focus on rural areas

"I was doing what was needed in order to protect the jobs here in South Carolina," he said. "I am proud of that work and that effort."

Harrison said his focus has ''always been on South Carolina."

"South Carolina is in my heart and it is a part of my DNA and I will always work hard for the state I call home," he said.

Graham has called on Harrison to renounce support from MoveOn.org because of the group’s stance on police reform and to give back monies he has received from the group. The group has advocated support of defunding police.

"I have always been against that and have never been for it and won't be for it," Harrison said about his stance on defunding law enforcement. "I believe we do need to enact some real reforms in terms of policing in this country because we see what is happening on a daily basis across this country. It is wrong and it needs to change. I will work on making those changes."

Harrison was joined Friday by Orangeburg Democratic Sen. Brad Hutto and Bowman Mayor Patsy Rhett.

Hutto said Harrison understands rural challenges.