WATCH NOW: Haley has confidence in S.C. State’s Clark; former gov. won’t run for president if Trump does

Haley added, “The mission at an HBCU is to grow a student, is to make them a responsible adult, it's to teach them the things that you don't get in a textbook. That's what HBCUs are. That's why they're special. That's why you see people trying to hold on to them and preserve them and protect them.”

Clark said he feels the state’s General Assembly has been fair in its allocation of funds to the university.

“Of course, I'm going to be going for more and going to be going for more specifically because this is the flagship HBCU of the state. We produce leaders unlike anyone else, and we do it with those who otherwise might not get a chance,” he said.

Clark said he plans to stay the course despite the no confidence vote.

“I suspect that if you go to any university, you'll find that some members of faculty senates have given votes of no confidence at some point in time. Quite frankly, a lot of presidents told me if you don't get one, that means you're not pushing for change, you're not being disruptive enough,” he said.

Clark considers himself a “nontraditional president.”