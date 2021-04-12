WATCH NOW: Haley has confidence in S.C. State’s Clark; former gov. won’t run for president if Trump does

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley says she “absolutely” has confidence that South Carolina State University’s president can carry the institution forward.
Haley, former governor of South Carolina and a possible 2024 presidential contender, toured the university with S.C. State President James E. Clark on Monday afternoon.
“While I know that there's a been a little bit of friction recently, what I would remind everyone that is so important is stop looking at South Carolina State as an Orangeburg school. Stop looking at it as a South Carolina school. This is a national school,” Haley said.
“This is a school that the Department of Energy acknowledges. This is a school that the Department of Defense acknowledges. This is a school that the federal government acknowledges as one of the schools that can really help train the next generation going forward,” she said.
The S.C. State Faculty Senate has passed a resolution stating it has no confidence in university President James Clark, with low enrollment and the return to classroom learning being key issues.
“I absolutely have confidence in President Clark. I would love to see what five more years of President Clark would do because I think it would be magic,” Haley said.
She had a couple of suggestions on how the school should continue to move forward.
“I'm going to speak some tough love at this point. If you look at the history of South Carolina State, one of the problems that continues to happen here that doesn't happen at the campus next door is the board continues to politicize things,” she said. Claflin University is located next to S.C. State.
Haley continued, “I think that's two-fold. There's two things that would make massive changes not just to South Carolina State, but to other schools around the state. One, you have to have out-of-state board members. Out-of-state board members bring experience, they bring money, they bring resources.
“Everything would change for South Carolina State if they could have out-of-state board members. That's a legislative decision. They've got to do it at some point. It will make a huge difference if they do that.”
She said the university also needs consistency.
“The board needs to understand the number one thing South Carolina State needs right now is consistency. Just let this play out. You've gone through a terrible time in 2015. You've risen up already, now you've hit COVID. Don't stop now,” Haley said.
She said the school has progressed. Her tour included looks at the newly renovated student center and the school's science and engineering complex.
“We didn't know if this school was going to survive in 2015. I am so very proud of the work that has happened on this campus, the hard decisions that they've made that happened on this campus. The biggest issue was fiscal responsibility. They have recovered from that,” Haley said.
She continued, “It hasn't had this kind of vision in a long time. I mean, the idea that it's being talked about in the country about what it's doing on nuclear (energy), what it's doing on cybersecurity, what it could do on agriculture. That's a big deal. It's a big deal for South Carolina.
“Forget that it's an HBCU, that's a big deal for South Carolina. So I do hope that they will stop looking at this as an Orangeburg school, or a South Carolina school and realize that this is a national school that's just waiting to make its results known.”
The school's strategic plan includes ensuring fiscal responsibility and improving the campus environment. The university plans to fully re-open in the fall with COVID-19 precautions in place.
Clark said, “It's very easy to be excited about the things that are occurring here. As many of you probably know, a significant portion of the educators in this state are taught right here. ... This is an institution that has the only undergraduate nuclear engineering program at an HBCU in the nation.”
S.C. State is focusing on science, biology and chemistry. It’s also researching prostate cancer with the Medical University of South Carolina, Clark said.
"We produce leaders of all sorts. ... We've been building facilities. We've been getting things back in order. We've been growing the institutional capabilities with some partnerships,” he said.
Clark said student enrollment and retention have also been priorities.
“What we're doing is a two-fold approach. One, we've got to increase enrollment by bringing in more new students, and you do that on multiple areas, and we've got to retain the students that we have here. How do you bring in more students? You focus on the financial issues, and you focus on the academic side,” Clark said.
“About 90 percent of our students are from South Carolina, about 90 percent of our students are African-American, over 85 percent of our students are Pell eligible. That means that the families are making $30,000 or less,” he said. Some are making $20,000 or less.
“We need need-based financial assistance to help those students that would otherwise be left behind," he said.
The president continued, "Once we get students here, we are investing in a new Student Success and Retention Center.” It will focus on tutoring, mentoring, advising, as well as veteran support
“We recently received a gift from an estate, and we've applied to the state of South Carolina for additional support. ... We asked for $11.7 million that will help many hundreds of students,” he said.
“We've proven that we can improve retention. We have the top athletic program from an academic standpoint of anyone in the MEAC conference,” Clark said.
Haley said she could recall the school's challenging times in 2015 and is proud of its progress.
“This is not just a story of watching how South Carolina State has revived. This is a story about how it's thrived,” she said.
Parents throughout South Carolina would be proud to have their students study nuclear technology and cybersecurity at the university, she said.
“This is truly exceptional, and it's going back to what I remember, which is it's the heart of South Carolina, it's the heart of Orangeburg if you grew up here. I went to school here and know it very well," Haley said. She’s a Bamberg native and graduate of Orangeburg Preparatory Schools.
Haley said she realizes the value of HBCUs.
“I think many people know that South Carolina State took a really drastic turn for the worse back in 2015. The whole state rallied and said, ‘What do we have to do to get back on track? What do we have to do to get it working again? What do we have to do to make it the gem that we knew it was?’” she said.
Haley said, “My adopted grandparents were Oliver and Gracia Dawson.” S.C. State’s football stadium is named after Oliver C. Dawson.
“I took tennis lessons here, and got to know South Carolina State when I was younger and being here. My father taught 30 years at an HBCU here in South Carolina. To know HBCUs is to understand what their mission is. Their mission is, yes, to get a student a degree, but it's bigger than that,” she said.
Haley added, “The mission at an HBCU is to grow a student, is to make them a responsible adult, it's to teach them the things that you don't get in a textbook. That's what HBCUs are. That's why they're special. That's why you see people trying to hold on to them and preserve them and protect them.”
Clark said he feels the state’s General Assembly has been fair in its allocation of funds to the university.
“Of course, I'm going to be going for more and going to be going for more specifically because this is the flagship HBCU of the state. We produce leaders unlike anyone else, and we do it with those who otherwise might not get a chance,” he said.
Clark said he plans to stay the course despite the no confidence vote.
“I suspect that if you go to any university, you'll find that some members of faculty senates have given votes of no confidence at some point in time. Quite frankly, a lot of presidents told me if you don't get one, that means you're not pushing for change, you're not being disruptive enough,” he said.
Clark considers himself a “nontraditional president.”
“I do things a little differently. I have a long-term focus. ... So that doesn't satisfy everyone, and that's OK. That's really OK. But what is not OK, though, is when you do negativity that hurts the school. So it's not about confidence in me as an individual. You can see my works. You can see the results of all the things that I've accomplished, but not everyone's going to be happy,” he said.
Clark continued, “There might be some people on the faculty that's not happy. There might be some people from the alumni association that are not happy, but I will tell you, I get calls every day from alum that are very, very happy and say, ‘Please stay the course because you are just what we need.’ I get calls from the top faculty members every day that say, ‘Please stay the course because this is exactly what's needed.’”
Haley also fielded questions about her political aspirations, including whether she will run in 2024. She said she will not run if former President Donald Trump decides to run for office again.
“I would not run if President Trump ran. I would talk to him about it. That's something that we'll have a conversation about if that decision is something that had to be made. I had a great working relationship with him. I appreciated the way he let me do my job. I thought we did some fantastically great foreign policy things together. And, look, I just want to keep building on what we accomplished,” she said.
