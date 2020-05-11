WATCH NOW: Gyms, barbershops to reopen next week; 1,800 contact tracers hired

Monday's announcement to allow so-called close contact businesses and public pools to reopen on May 18 appears to be the last reopening step for a while. Schools are closed for the rest of this academic year and health experts have given no indication whether large groups will be able to gather for concerts or plays before the summer. It is still up in the air whether football will be allowed to resume in the fall, although universities appear to be trying to figure out a way to play.

State Epidemiologist Linda Bell said it isn't her agency's job to tell businesses when they can open or tell people what they can or can't do.

"We can provide the guidance for them to do that as safely as possible," Bell said at Monday's news conference with the governor.

There have been nearly 7,650 cases of the coronavirus confirmed in South Carolina, and 331 deaths, according to DHEC's Monday update.

Also Monday, Department of Administration Executive Director Marcia Adams said she is working on a plan to have individual state agency leaders determine when employees working from home can return to offices.