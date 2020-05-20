Watch now: Governor lifts restrictions on attractions effective Friday, May 22

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Henry McMaster today announced that attraction facilities will be permitted to open throughout South Carolina beginning Friday, May 22nd. The governor’s announcement comes after AccelerateSC has been meeting for nearly a month to determine the safest ways to reinvigorate the state’s economy.

The “Response” component of AccelerateSC has established exhaustive safety guidelines for businesses that have been allowed to reopen. Guidelines for attraction facilities can be found here and on the AccelerateSC website, along with guidelines for all recently re-opened businesses.

Examples of attraction facilities include, but are not limited to, the following:

• Zoos

• Museums

• Aquariums

• Planetariums

• Historic buildings and sites

• Waterparks

• Amusement park rides

• Go-Kart tracks

• Bingo facilities (specific guidelines can be found here)

• Miniature golf facilities