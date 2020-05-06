WATCH NOW: Gov. Henry McMaster, State Public Health Officials to Hold Media Briefing
WATCH NOW: Gov. Henry McMaster, State Public Health Officials to Hold Media Briefing

Governor Henry McMaster is joined by state public health officials for a media briefing to update the public on the state's response to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

