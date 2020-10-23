WATCH NOW: Good Hope AME recognized for 157 years

The S.C. House of Representatives has honored Good Hope AME Church of Cope with a resolution marking the church’s 157th anniversary.

Presented by Orangeburg Rep. Jerry Govan, the resolution commends the church for its history and “meaningful ministry in the community.”

The church has a rich history from its founding in 1883. According to a history of the church compiled and written by Dr. Peggy Stevenson Ratliff:

The first members of Good Hope were emerging from slavery. They met in a thick grove of trees called a bush arbor. Several individuals worked together to organize and to establish Good Hope AME Church. These individuals’ names appear on the original cornerstone: Scipio Huggins, Ellen Busby, Burl Huggins, Rita Huggins, Frank Coad, A.J. Ballard, Jim Cleckley, Camden Wade, Andrew Ross and James Summers.

The first pastor was the Rev. Goings, the first presiding elder was the Rev. Pruitt, and Daniel Alexander Payne was the first bishop.

Its original annual conference was the Central Conference, and the church district was in Orangeburg. An African American man, who was a member, donated the land. And the original church building was constructed by its members in 1897.