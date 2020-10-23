WATCH NOW: Good Hope AME recognized for 157 years

The S.C. House of Representatives has honored Good Hope AME Church of Cope with a resolution marking the church’s 157th anniversary.
Presented by Orangeburg Rep. Jerry Govan, the resolution commends the church for its history and “meaningful ministry in the community.”
The church has a rich history from its founding in 1883. According to a history of the church compiled and written by Dr. Peggy Stevenson Ratliff:
The first members of Good Hope were emerging from slavery. They met in a thick grove of trees called a bush arbor. Several individuals worked together to organize and to establish Good Hope AME Church. These individuals’ names appear on the original cornerstone: Scipio Huggins, Ellen Busby, Burl Huggins, Rita Huggins, Frank Coad, A.J. Ballard, Jim Cleckley, Camden Wade, Andrew Ross and James Summers.
The first pastor was the Rev. Goings, the first presiding elder was the Rev. Pruitt, and Daniel Alexander Payne was the first bishop.
Its original annual conference was the Central Conference, and the church district was in Orangeburg. An African American man, who was a member, donated the land. And the original church building was constructed by its members in 1897.
Instructors from Claflin College and South Carolina State University visited and chose Good Hope as a site to establish a Masonic organization. The Masonic Temple was on the church grounds.
In 1990, there was a need for a new and more modern building, so the members voted to construct a new church. The Rev. Harvey Sutton Sr., a carpenter, played a leading role in building the new sanctuary. On the third Sunday in June 1992, located at 1849 Carver School Road, off Highway 301 South, Good Hope African American Episcopal Church was officially dedicated by Bishop F. C. James with Presiding Elder R. L. McCants.
In 1993 at the South Carolina Central Annual Conference, Bishop John Hurst Adams recommended Good Hope AME Church become a station church under the pastoral care of the Rev. Harvey Sutton Sr.
In 1995, the steeple, an organ and stained-glass windows were added and dedicated by Bishop Adams and Presiding Elder W.C. Baxter.
The S.C. House resolution recognizes the church for its ongoing outreach efforts, including a summer feeding program, prison ministry, nursing home ministry, vacation Bible school and voter registration drive.
Since 2001, Good Hope AME has established the Single's Ministry, the Couple's Ministry and the Senior’s Ministry The Good Hope Child Development & Learning Center was granted a federal 501-C-3 nonprofit status. Grants, totaling $10,000, were awarded by the First Steps Program; and a $500.00 Abstinence Grant through a partnership between Good Hope and the SCIPE Program was received.
