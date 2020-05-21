Watch now: Free coronavirus screening and testing offered

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Family Health Centers and Orangeburg County have teamed up to offer free mobile COVID-19 screening and testing sites from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, May 22.

No appointments are necessary. There will be walk-up and drive-through stations.

The sites will be at:

• Boys and Girls Club, 1313 Canon Bridge Road, Cordova

• Community Medical Center, 10278 Old #6 Highway, Vance

Also, the Regional Medical Center has partnered with Orangeburg County, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and the S.C. National Guard to offer free COVID-19 testing to the Neeses/Norway community on Friday, May 22, from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., while supplies last.

Testing will be held at the Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Elementary School at 7061 Norway Road, Neeses.

Individuals who would like a test will be required to register on site and are able to remain in their vehicle for both registration and testing. Results will be available in approximately 48 hours and those community members tested will be notified of results by RMC.