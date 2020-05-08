WATCH NOW: Four more test positive in Orangeburg County; South Carolina adds 238 cases, four deaths
Four more Orangeburg County residents now have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC announced 238 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and four additional deaths on Friday.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 7,367 and those who have died to 320.

The four deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Clarendon, Florence and Greenville counties.

Orangeburg County now has 99 confirmed cases and 608 estimated cases. There have been two deaths.

Cordova’s 29039 ZIP code added a case. It now has five cases and 31 estimated cases.

Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added a case. It now has 13 cases and 80 estimated cases.

Santee’s 29142 ZIP code added two cases. It now has six cases and 31 estimated cases.

No new cases were reported in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.

Bamberg County has 14 cases, 86 estimated cases and no deaths.

Calhoun County has seven cases, 43 estimated cases and one death.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.

As of Thursday, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 19,733 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 2,616 were positive and 17,117 were negative. A total of 78,290 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.

DHEC launched a contact tracing webpage that describes how this activity is a key strategy in the fight against COVID-19.

The webpage answers frequently asked questions about contact tracing, and, for those interested in joining DHEC’s contact tracing team, individuals are able to submit a form to receive additional information.

COVID-19 testing offered

Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, and the Medical University of South Carolina will host a series of drive-through COVID-19 test sites starting on Thursday, May 14 at the Holly Hill Town Hall Complex in Holly Hill and Friday, May 15 at the Santee Conference Center.

The hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for both sites.

