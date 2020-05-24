WATCH NOW: Four more Orangeburg County residents test positive for coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Four additional Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Statewide, there are 209 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 10,096 and those who have died to 435.

Nine deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Clarendon, Greenville, Kershaw, Lexington, Spartanburg, Sumter and Williamsburg counties, and one death occurred in a middle-aged individual from Greenville County.

Orangeburg County now has 139 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 854 estimated cases. Two residents have died.

Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 40 cases and 246 estimated cases.

Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added one case. It now has 22 confirmed cases and 135 estimated cases.

No new cases were reported in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.

Bamberg County has 20 cases and 123 estimated cases. No one has died of the coronavirus.