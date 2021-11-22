WATCH NOW: ‘Fortunate and blessed’: Orangeburg law firm gives away turkeys for Thanksgiving

“We’re just fortunate and blessed to be able to give back,” said Orangeburg attorney Shane Burroughs of the Lanier & Burroughs law firm.

The law firm gave away 300 frozen turkeys on Monday afternoon in the parking lot of its office on St. Matthews Road.

This is the law firm’s eighth consecutive annual turkey giveaway ahead of Thanksgiving Day.

“We’ve been doing this for about a decade and it’s an opportunity for us to give back to the community,” Burroughs said.

“Most of us have been tremendously blessed. There are some that haven’t. For those who are in need, we like to offer a Thanksgiving meal for them and this year, with the turkey shortage, there was a lot of prayer in the law firm that we’d have enough turkeys to go around,” he said.

Burroughs said the law firm began getting phone calls about turkeys in October.

Furman Doyle, of the Salvation Army, arrived in a van to take 12 turkeys that will be paired with boxes of canned and dry goods to be distributed to families.

Doyle said there are people who cannot afford a Thanksgiving dinner.

“I know the local colleges donate canned goods and dry stuff to do Thanksgiving dinner and we take these turkeys that they donate, with that box, and give them to a family,” Doyle said.

Lanier & Burroughs asked local church leaders and non-profit organizations to provide names of individuals and families that would benefit from a little help at Thanksgiving.

“One of the best things about our jobs is that we get to help people. We are thankful for the continued opportunity to represent and help the people of Orangeburg, and for our ability to give back this holiday season,” Burroughs said.

