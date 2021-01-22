WATCH NOW: Firefighters face several blazes in Orangeburg County

It was a busy week for local firefighters as they contended with several structure fires.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety was called out to a fire at a Rivers Street home early Monday morning.

When firefighters arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames. The fire had already broken through the roof, causing the complete collapse of both the roof and walls of the house.

“It was discovered and reported by a neighbor who woke up to a popping noise,” ODPS Fire Marshal Inspector Jonathan Winningham said.

ODPS has listed the cause of fire as undetermined, although it appears to have started in the kitchen, according to a fire incident report. The fire is still under investigation.

The property damage is estimated at about $40,000.

On Thursday afternoon, crews were called out to a fire at 1430 Campus Drive near Jamison Avenue.

The structure has been vacant for the past year and a half, but was unsecured and had people living within it, Winningham said.