WATCH NOW: Fire destroys Orangeburg home; house next door damaged by blaze

Fire leveled a single-story home on Dickson Street in Orangeburg on Sunday afternoon. The blaze caused damage to the house next door.

At 4:55 p.m., Orangeburg Department of Public Safety firefighters received a call about a fully involved structure fire at 130 Dickson St. The fire also threatened the two-story house next door at 126 Dickson St.

Three ODPS fire engines and a ladder truck worked to get the fire under control.

Firefighters called for additional manpower.

Firefighters from two other departments stood by at ODPS fire stations to handle additional fire calls.

The Jamison Fire Department stood by at ODPS Station 2 and Rowesville Fire Department was at ODPS headquarters.

Once firefighters got the blaze under control, they checked out the two-story house next door.

The house next door, which is made from lumber, suffered minor damage to one of its exterior walls, according to the ODPS fire report.

The last firefighter left the scene at 7:19 p.m.

Firefighters have not yet determined the origin of the blaze, according to the report. It remains under investigation.

No one was injured during the incident.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

