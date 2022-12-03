Roger and William “Ed” Brant have loved working for the City of Orangeburg.

The men combined have given 74 years or nearly half of their lives to serve the city.

Roger started working as a fireman on Sept. 1, 1967, and Ed served as a Department of Public Safety police office for nearly 20 years until he retired as a lieutenant in June 1986.

The two brothers are just the tip of the proverbial iceberg when it comes to longevity with one employer.

Three of their other brothers, as well as their father, also served with DPS. A nephew served with the city’s Department of Public Utilities.

The Brant family has set a milestone that perhaps will never be surpassed in the city with 192 years of combined service as of Nov. 1.

The two living brothers — Roger and Ed — have nothing but good things to say about working for the city.

Roger, 74, has served the longest at 55 years. He will turn 75 Dec. 20.

“The city has been good to work for,” Roger said.

“I appreciate the opportunity the city gave our family to serve the public for that many years,” he continued.

Orangeburg City Council recently passed a resolution recognizing the Brant family for service and honored the family at a council meeting.

Roger said the recognition is “truly is an honor.”

The resolution is written as follows:

Eugene A. Brant served for nearly 36 years, retiring in 1991 as director of public safety.

Brant began work at the Orangeburg Police Department in 1955. He rose through the ranks to become the first director of the Department of Public Safety.

Fred Brant was an investigator in the Detective Division for DPS for nine years at the time of his death.

William “Ed” Brant retired as a lieutenant in the DPS Traffic Division with nearly 20 years of service.

George Brant retired as a captain in the DPS Traffic Division with about 23 years of service.

Bertie Brant (the family patriarch) served as a police officer in the 1920s and 1930s and at the time of his death served as the school crossing guard for the police department, totaling about 16 years of service.

Barry Brant retired from the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities with nearly 34 years of service.

Roger is currently serving as the services director, though he did not start out that way.

“Out of all the police in the family, I said, ‘Well somebody has got to be different. I chose to be a fireman,’” Roger said.

Roger began his career in the former Station Number 1 fire house that was built in 1927 on Middleton Street. The building now houses City Council Chambers.

Due to the lack of space, Orangeburg DPS moved to its new building on Middleton Street in April 2006, taking with it the original fireman’s pole.

Before the city’s fire trucks were moved, the Orangeburg fire station was considered the second-longest-serving station in the state behind Charleston.

Sitting in Council Chambers, Roger looked up and said, “I spent a lot of nights in this building. This is where I started my career.”

Roger expressed his appreciation that the building was saved and that he was asked to oversee the project.

“That made me feel so good to see this building converted over and saved and it turned out to be such a nice building the public and our employees can enjoy,” he said.

In 1973, Roger began working with the city’s Department of Public Works and then in 1986 began working at the city’s newly formed Service Department. He was named director of the department, a position he still holds.

Roger and Ed said much has changed over the years as they reflected on the city’s law enforcement and fire capabilities when they arrived.

Ed began his career in September 1966.

“When I came to work for the city, we had the walking beats,” Ed said, noting there were typically only about three or four officers per shift. “In the afternoon shift and the midnight shift, you shook every door in the city.”

“They don’t have any of that now,” Ed continued. “All that has changed. We were what you might say beat walkers. We walked the beat.”

Roger said sometimes it would get very cold for the officers on the streets.

“Sometimes they could get in their own car and warm up a little bit,” he recalled, having heard stories from his father. “They did not have radios. They did not come out with radios until like about ‘55. Back then downtown had pay telephones. If you needed help or backup, you had to get to the phone and call the dispatch and then they would send you help.”

Roger said when he came to the city’s fire department, equipment was at a minimum.

“We had one fire engine that had a cab on it,” Roger said. “Everything else was open cab. If you can imagine going to a fire and it is 20 degrees and sleet beating you in the face.”

Roger recalled working 24 hours and then taking off 24 hours.

“Twice a year we would get a long weekend,” he said.

“Now in the city, they have the best equipment that you can get,” Roger continued. “They have gone with public safety. They have the best vehicles. They have really grown. It has made a lot of changes since back then.”

Roger recalled his father’s encouragement of his sons. His oldest brother served as chief of police and public safety director.

“My dad’s motto always was ‘be proud of the uniform,’” Roger said. “He told my brother if you ever become chief, wear the uniform. That is one thing he believed in.”

Roger said his love for working for the city came from his father.

“My dad was a people person,” Roger said. “He loved to help people; that has sort of instilled that in me.”

“I like working and helping people any way I can,” Roger said. “Each day I consider it a challenge. I know there is something out there that needs to be done.”

“My hope each day that I come to work is that I can help somebody before the end of the day,” he said. “That means a lot when I am able to help people and to help our citizens.”

Ed echoed Roger’s sentiment.

“My motto is treat others like I wanted to be treated,” Ed said, noting he began working with the city at the age of 35. “I enjoyed every minute of it.”

During the public recognition of the family’s service, Orangeburg City Administrator Sidney Evering said, “You would be hard pressed to find a family who has served Orangeburg as long and as well as the Brant family.”

“The City of Orangeburg is certainly a better place for your commitment and your service to the citizens,” Evering said. “Thank you for your service.”

Evering described Roger as “consummate professional.”

“He is always a gentleman, always willing to go above and beyond, and go the extra mile on behalf of the citizens of Orangeburg,” Evering said. “It is a pleasure to call him a colleague.”

“Remarkable,” Evering said, noting his 55 years of service. “And going strong.”

A number of family members were in attendance and the brothers received a standing ovation for their family’s contributions to the city.

Wattie Fogle, who has worked with Roger for the last 24 years, expressed his appreciation.

“Working with you for the last 24 years has been an honor,” Fogle said. “The loyalty that this family has shown to the city, it is real impressive. I don’t know of any other family that has come close to that. Thank you for your loyalty.”

Former Orangeburg City Administrator John Yow reflected on his time working with members of the Brant family.

“I had the pleasure of knowing Ed and George and got to work with Gene,” Yow said. “Gene was the police chief when I came here. I had the pleasure also of going to Mary and Roger’s wedding anniversary.”

“They are just fine people,” Yow said. “It is not just what they have done for the city but what they have done for the community. It was what they have done for the community from their church to the neighborhood and the family.”

“The family means an awful lot to me,” Yow said.

In the meantime, Roger said he is not quite done with his career with the city.

“I will continue a little while longer,” he said. “For me to say how much longer, I am not sure at this point.”