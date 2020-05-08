WATCH NOW: Family ‘moving forward’ after tornado hit home; county continues cleanup following April 13 storms

Johnathan had some tissue damage in his knee and shoulder issues, but he has been healing well.

"It is hard," Summerlyn said. "I remember everything that happened and it is hard. It is in the back of your head all the time. It has been rough."

Johnathan said the entire situation has been frightening.

"I just think about the things that happened and maybe another one like this will happen to somebody else," he said. "I would not want this to happen to anyone else. It is scary to think that stuff like this happens all the time."

One of the silver linings was that the family’s little Yorkie, Harley, was found after the storm hiding -- scared but safe.

Community support

The Thompsons say the recovery process would be more difficult if it wasn’t for the support of family, friends and complete strangers

"People have been so amazing," Devin said. "It has made it that much easier for us."

Amanda said community members she did not even know came out and sifted through the family’s belongings. They were able to locate her and Summerlyn's class rings. Wedding rings have still not been found.