WATCH NOW: Faith leaders promote coronavirus vaccine; education, access seen as keys to boosting effort

“I had one young lady tell me that she heard it gives you Bell's palsy, but that generation looks to social media. I started just going to see what's on there, and there's a whole bunch of misinformation on there,” Hawkins said.

“As I try to explain to my daughter and some of her friends, anybody could put anything on there. There's no checks and balances. Nobody asks, ‘Where were you educated?’ You don't have to put that. It's your thought, and you put it out there as if it's the truth,” Hawkins said.

Orangeburg District Superintendent the Rev. Ken Nelson said there are also gaps in access to health care, particularly for minorities.

“We've not had access to medical communities, particularly if you live in rural communities that are on the outskirts and you don't have transportation and the means to be able to get into where the vaccination is actually being offered. So I think the efforts that are being made now to push the vaccines out into the local communities are significant, but the resistance has been that people didn't know whether or not they'd be able to afford it and whether or not they had insurance to be able to do that. So I think those left some additional gaps for some folks,” Nelson said.