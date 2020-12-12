WATCH NOW: Excitement about new Orangeburg County Library as construction continues

“Some (delay) with the rain, and this cold snap. Thankfully, most of the building is pretty much dried in. But with COVID-19 surges and stuff like that, that will affect some supply chains, so we just have to hold tight and see what happens,” Young said.

Young expects full completion of the project in summer 2021.

In addition to a new main branch, the towns of North and Bowman will be receiving a new branches of the county library.

The North branch, located at 4585 Savannah Highway, is complete but not yet open, Young said.

“The North library is actually complete. We’ve just got one or two issues that we’ve got to button up. We had to use it for the voting, and now that we’ve used it for the voting and the election is over with, it was one roof leak we’ve got to fix, and once we fix that, we’ll be close to opening that up the first part of the new year,” Young said.

Zacherl detailed the new additions to the North branch.