WATCH NOW: Excitement about new Orangeburg County Library as construction continues

Nearly a year has passed since the groundbreaking ceremony was held and construction began for the new Orangeburg County Library and Conference Center.
Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said significant progress has been made.
“A lot of work. We’ve been progressing really, really well. We feel like we are pretty much where we need to be at this time for a 2021 completion,” Young said.
The $8.5 million project includes a 50,000-square-foot library, a 10,000-square-foot amphitheater and a 450-seat conference center. The new library will be located at the site of the former Piggly Wiggly, 1645 Russell St.
Construction on the project is being overseen by O’Cain Construction of Orangeburg.
Orangeburg County Library Director Anna Zacherl said the facility will provide needed upgrades.
“The computers will be new, we’re going to have state-of-the-art public technology space for meetings and for public use. We’re going to have a dedicated art space for art classes for children and teens and adults. We are going to have a playground outside the children’s area, we’re going to have a dedicated room just for story time.
"We’ve got family restrooms in the children’s area, and in the main atrium when you walk in, there’s going to be a permanent fixture for the Friends of the Orangeburg County Library to open or close for their book sales,” Zacherl said.
A teen room, walking trail and exercise equipment will also be featured at the new library.
“The Wi-Fi is going to be stronger and better. We’ll be able to have outdoor programming and show movies outside. There’s going to be a lot more seating for people to use inside, the parking lot’s going to be better, people will be able to drive up and drop their books in the book drop without having to get out of the car. The front doors are going to be contactless so they won’t have hold onto any handles or push any buttons,” Zacherl said.
Young detailed the progress of the construction.
“The main library where the books and volumes are going still has a long way to go because a lot of that has electronics and all kind of other stuff that has to be put in as far as infrastructure is concerned. The conference center is moving along ... and everything is pretty much stationed at the same pace. It’s all moving along,” Young said.
“The part that hasn’t started yet is the parking area and the inner city park that’ll be attached to it. We’re excited about that because we’ve got some art features and sculptures that’ll be presented to go along with that. We think that’ll be great for the community,” Young said.
Weather delays have added some time to the process, but no significant setbacks have occurred, Young said.
“Some (delay) with the rain, and this cold snap. Thankfully, most of the building is pretty much dried in. But with COVID-19 surges and stuff like that, that will affect some supply chains, so we just have to hold tight and see what happens,” Young said.
Young expects full completion of the project in summer 2021.
In addition to a new main branch, the towns of North and Bowman will be receiving a new branches of the county library.
The North branch, located at 4585 Savannah Highway, is complete but not yet open, Young said.
“The North library is actually complete. We’ve just got one or two issues that we’ve got to button up. We had to use it for the voting, and now that we’ve used it for the voting and the election is over with, it was one roof leak we’ve got to fix, and once we fix that, we’ll be close to opening that up the first part of the new year,” Young said.
Zacherl detailed the new additions to the North branch.
“The biggest upgrade for the North community is going to be the amount of space. The current library that operated there was less than 800 square feet. The new library is over 3,000 square feet. It’s got its own paved parking lot, which we’ve never had. The old North branch library only had two or three public computers, and this one’s going to have between eight and 10 public computers,” Zacherl said.
“We’ve got dedicated programming space in the North library, which we’ve never had, and we also have a dedicated meeting room space for the public,” Zacherl said.
Upon completion, it will be the first county library in the town.
“Bowman’s always been serviced by a bookmobile stop. Sen. (John) Matthews got involved in helping us secure property and secure some funding for having a branch in Bowman,” Zacherl said.
“We’ve got a lot of users in that area that need access to a public library.
The new library will feature a parking lot, crosswalk, playground, dedicated children’s’ and quiet reading room space, and the ability to have indoor and outdoor programming.
The Bowman branch is under construction, Young said.
“The exterior façade is being put on. That’s moving well, and then we’ve still got the parking area that we’re going to do across the street. It’s all being developed as we speak,” Young said.
Zacherl expects the Bowman branch to be completed before the main library.
Young said he and citizens are excited about the projects.
“We’re just excited. A lot of people are seeing it come to pass now didn’t realize what it was going to be or how it was going to be, and now they’re starting to see it take shape, and they’re all excited.”
Zacherl praised the work of county officials and their dedication.
“I couldn’t be prouder of our administrator and our county council because they’ve really reaffirmed their commitment to public education over the last seven years,” Zacherl sad.
“The most exciting thing for me is to be able to have these public spaces for people to come that really look good, and that will function well and that will have all of the capabilities to really, really serve the people,” Zacherl said.
“The importance of the library can’t be overstated to the lives of the community.”
