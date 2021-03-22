WATCH NOW: Driver of burning Buick in Orangeburg disappears

Officers found a burning car on Chestnut Street on Sunday afternoon, but didn’t find the driver, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

ODPS firetrucks were called out at 12:40 p.m. to the intersection of Chestnut and Broughton streets.

They found a blue Buick with the engine compartment fully engulfed in flames. ODPS put out the fire.

Officers couldn’t find a driver, so they checked out the license tags for the vehicle. The tags were registered to a different vehicle than a blue Buick.

The vehicle identification number was not registered to any person in South Carolina, and officers were not able to find the owner’s information through dispatch or the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles.

A concerned citizen informed officers he gave a ride to a person who may have been driving the vehicle. He let the person out at the Dollar Tree on North Road.

Officers couldn’t find the person at the Dollar Tree.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0