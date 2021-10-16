Donnie Shell says 'Bulldog tenacity' helped him succeed

Donnie Shell on Saturday became the fourth South Carolina State player to be honored with a banner along the concourse of Oliver C. Dawson Stadium.

Shell, who was recently inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, joins other Hall of Famers Harry Carson, Deacon Jones and Marion Motley. He was recognized Saturday at a brunch prior to S.C. State's homecoming game against Morgan State.

"In 1974, (the NFL Draft) had 17 rounds and I wasn't picked in any of those rounds," Shell said. "But it was that 'Bulldog tenacity' that helped me eventually get to the next level, and succeed."

Shell signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he spent 13 seasons. He won four Super Bowls and was named to the Pro Bowl five times. He finished with 51 career interceptions from his safety position.

"Coach (Willie) Jeffries encouraged me to go to Pittsburgh, because they didn't care where you came from as long as you were self-motivated."

As a multisport athlete at Whitmire High School, Shell said he never dreamed of one day playing in the National Football League.

"My aspiration was to be a teacher and a coach," Shell told the group gathered Saturday. "But it just goes to show what God can do."