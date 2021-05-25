WATCH NOW: Dog lost after crash reunited with family; Buzz, owner recovering together

“He knows he’s home,” Kelli Smith said, as the paw of her beloved 6-year-old dog rested on her hand.
The dog’s name is Buzz and, if he could speak like a human, he’d have a tale to tell.
He spent the past six weeks wandering around North after Smith and her husband, Mark, were in a collision on April 14.
Medics airlifted Kelli Smith to a Columbia-area trauma center, but Mark Smith didn’t have any significant injuries.
Buzz, the black Lab-mix, went missing.
Kelli Smith said it’s not certain if the impact ejected Buzz from the rear window or if he jumped out on his own, but he was nowhere to be found.
Moments after the collision, someone saw Buzz on the railroad tracks, but then he vanished.
Mark Smith was overwhelmed, he said. “But it felt a lot worse.”
His wife was in a trauma center and Buzz was lost.
Kelli Smith suffered a concussion, a fractured and bruised clavicle, bruised lungs, a fractured hip and deep bruises on her legs.
She underwent surgery for her broken clavicle and has two plates and nine screws there now, she said.
“It’s been a tough recovery,” she said.
She also has Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that causes a person’s immune system to mistakenly attack part of its peripheral nervous system, according to the National Institution of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.
“I was in a wheelchair already,” she said. The injuries from the wreck “really compounded everything else.”
Not long after the collision, Mark Smith posted photos of Buzz on Facebook and asked for anyone who found him to call. Over 12,000 Facebook users shared his message about trying to find Buzz.
“I wanted to get the baby home for her,” he said.
During Kelli Smith’s two-week hospital stay, Mark Smith drove daily from their Summerville home to Columbia. Each day, he stopped in North on the way to Columbia and on the way home to look for Buzz.
“I think Buzz knew somebody was trying to find him,” he said.
Mark Smith received dozens of phone calls and messages from individuals who spotted dogs that looked like Buzz.
Just last week, a lady called him to report she saw a dog that looked like Buzz over on Wolfton Road.
At that time, it had been nearly six weeks since Buzz went missing.
“I didn’t totally give up hope,” Mark Smith said.
Over the past few weeks, he met some “awesome people who helped out a lot” in North.
Members of the community helped him put up posters around town asking for residents to be on the lookout for Buzz.
“After the one-month mark, then five weeks to six weeks, I just didn’t think he’d make it out there,” Kelli Smith said.
She’d resolved that she wanted Buzz back home, no matter the outcome.
“I wanted him back,” she said.
On Monday, her phone rang.
Someone from Buzz’s microchip company called to say Buzz was at the Orangeburg County Animal Control shelter.
“I burst into tears. I couldn’t keep it together,” Kelli Smith said.
“I knew it couldn’t be a mistake,” she said. “It had to be him.”
“He’s tough,” Mark Smith said. “Thank God.”
Kelli Smith wasn’t able to gather too much information about the man who discovered Buzz hanging around his pond in North, but the property owner called Animal Control to come get Buzz, she said.
The Smiths got to Orangeburg from Summerville in an hour and 15 minutes, she added.
When the Smiths saw him, Buzz’s tail wagged and he whined, overcome with joy.
Buzz lost about 50 pounds, was covered in ticks, had swollen paws, some scratches and an infection in his eyes.
His skin irritation was a little more severe due to a thyroid condition. He’s been without his daily medication for the past six weeks.
The Smiths took him immediately to his veterinarian to get checked out.
They said the veterinarian remarked that Buzz fared well, considering he’s been an “inside dog” his entire life, with exceptions for play time in the yard.
“I’m thoroughly amazed that he actually made it,” Mark Smith said. “I think it is a miracle.”
Kelli Smith knew Buzz was a fighter.
He’d been one from the beginning.
Buzz was born in a puppy mill where he, his mother and his siblings had been kept in cages. They were later taken to an animal rescue in Lexington, but several of his siblings didn’t make it.
Buzz was struggling when Kelli Smith adopted him.
She and the puppy bonded immediately and he’s been with her ever since.
When Kelli Smith received the diagnosis of Guillain-Barre Syndrome, Buzz began to help her in ways in which he’d never been trained.
“It was just innate to him,” she said.
Kelli Smith, too, is a fighter. She’s a breast cancer survivor.
Although a fighter, she’s had a tough time in her recovery from the collision without her Buzz by her side, she said.
But now, Kelli and Buzz are recovering together.
She’s thankful for this new beginning, she said. “Prayers work wonders.”
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.