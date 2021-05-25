WATCH NOW: Dog lost after crash reunited with family; Buzz, owner recovering together

When the Smiths saw him, Buzz’s tail wagged and he whined, overcome with joy.

Buzz lost about 50 pounds, was covered in ticks, had swollen paws, some scratches and an infection in his eyes.

His skin irritation was a little more severe due to a thyroid condition. He’s been without his daily medication for the past six weeks.

The Smiths took him immediately to his veterinarian to get checked out.

They said the veterinarian remarked that Buzz fared well, considering he’s been an “inside dog” his entire life, with exceptions for play time in the yard.

“I’m thoroughly amazed that he actually made it,” Mark Smith said. “I think it is a miracle.”

Kelli Smith knew Buzz was a fighter.

He’d been one from the beginning.

Buzz was born in a puppy mill where he, his mother and his siblings had been kept in cages. They were later taken to an animal rescue in Lexington, but several of his siblings didn’t make it.

Buzz was struggling when Kelli Smith adopted him.

She and the puppy bonded immediately and he’s been with her ever since.