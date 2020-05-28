Watch now: Coronavirus testing coming to Orangeburg County Fairgrounds

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, the Medical University of South Carolina and the Regional Medical Center will host two drive-through COVID-19 testing events on June 2 and June 4 at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds.

The hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for both events.

Cobb-Hunter and MUSC previously hosted drive-through COVID-19 test events in Santee and Holly Hill.

“We did the first two in the areas where the greatest need was, where the greatest numbers showed where the highest incidence was at that point, and that was in the eastern part of my district,” Cobb-Hunter said.

The legislator added, “I am very pleased to say that in those two sites we exceeded close to 600 people. ... I’m very pleased that my constituents seemed to appreciate that I saw this as important enough to work with MUSC to get these testing sites set up.”

She is also appreciative of the support from RMC.

“I’m pleased to say that the Regional Medical Center is joining me and MUSC in sponsoring this event. They reached out to me about co-sponsoring, and I was very pleased to have them join,” Cobb-Hunter said.

Drive-thru testing will be available, but individuals who walk up for testing are also welcome.