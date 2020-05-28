Watch now: Coronavirus testing coming to Orangeburg County Fairgrounds

Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, the Medical University of South Carolina and the Regional Medical Center will host two drive-through COVID-19 testing events on June 2 and June 4 at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds.
The hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for both events.
Cobb-Hunter and MUSC previously hosted drive-through COVID-19 test events in Santee and Holly Hill.
“We did the first two in the areas where the greatest need was, where the greatest numbers showed where the highest incidence was at that point, and that was in the eastern part of my district,” Cobb-Hunter said.
The legislator added, “I am very pleased to say that in those two sites we exceeded close to 600 people. ... I’m very pleased that my constituents seemed to appreciate that I saw this as important enough to work with MUSC to get these testing sites set up.”
She is also appreciative of the support from RMC.
“I’m pleased to say that the Regional Medical Center is joining me and MUSC in sponsoring this event. They reached out to me about co-sponsoring, and I was very pleased to have them join,” Cobb-Hunter said.
Drive-thru testing will be available, but individuals who walk up for testing are also welcome.
“There is no appointment needed, no referral needed, and it will be a matter of testing anybody who walks up or drives through,” Cobb-Hunter said.
She said testing is critical in the battle against the coronavirus.
“I thought it important that I arrange for my constituents to be tested, especially in this environment of, ‘Let’s open back up. Let’s return to normal.’ My concern with that sentiment is that we were returning to normal without any real testing being done. The testing statewide has picked up, but it is still not where it needs to be,” Cobb-Hunter said.
“I can’t say enough about MUSC and how they have taken the lead statewide in trying to get testing done in as many places as possible. I really appreciate the Regional Medical Center stepping up and joining MUSC in offering this critical service for Orangeburg County residents.
“I also really want to thank Matt Stokes, manager of the fairgrounds and treasurer of Orangeburg County, for opening up the fairgrounds for this public service,” she said.
