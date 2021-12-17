WATCH NOW: Conyers thanks community; ‘Entire state’ came together for historic day

South Carolina State University Interim President Alexander Conyers thanked everyone who helped make Friday’s historic graduation possible.

“Today was truly historic for South Carolina State University and its graduates. Today we had 138 graduates receive their degrees in the presence of the 46th president of the United States, President Biden,” he said.

Conyers thanked everyone who made the day possible.

“This was certainly an entire state effort from SLED, Orangeburg County, the City of Orangeburg, Lexington County, with all of our law enforcement in assistance, and our county officials with transportation,” Conyers said.

The Orangeburg County School District shuttled people around campus.

“Again, this was truly a team effort. And on behalf of the entire South Carolina State University family, I’d like to thank everyone who helped us make this a very successful day for our graduates,” he said.

