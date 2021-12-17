 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Conyers thanks community; ‘Entire state’ came together for historic day

SCSU

South Carolina State University Interim President Alexander Conyers thanked the community for helping the university bring President Joe Biden to campus.

South Carolina State University Interim President Alexander Conyers thanked everyone who helped make Friday's historic graduation possible.

South Carolina State University Interim President Alexander Conyers thanked everyone who helped make Friday’s historic graduation possible.

“Today was truly historic for South Carolina State University and its graduates. Today we had 138 graduates receive their degrees in the presence of the 46th president of the United States, President Biden,” he said.

Conyers thanked everyone who made the day possible.

“This was certainly an entire state effort from SLED, Orangeburg County, the City of Orangeburg, Lexington County, with all of our law enforcement in assistance, and our county officials with transportation,” Conyers said.

SCSU Custodial Manager Milka Marshall discusses preparing for president’s visit

The Orangeburg County School District shuttled people around campus.

“Again, this was truly a team effort. And on behalf of the entire South Carolina State University family, I’d like to thank everyone who helped us make this a very successful day for our graduates,” he said.

