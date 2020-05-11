WATCH NOW: Cobb-Hunter says rural, minority areas need more money, testing

Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter and other state lawmakers are asking for money to be set aside to address the unique challenges minorities and rural communities face amid the coronavirus pandemic.
She’s also working with others to establish drive-through coronavirus testing in Orangeburg County.
"I've been concerned here in South Carolina and across the country for a while now about the lack of a robust testing program,” Cobb-Hunter said.
Also, “the real critical piece that people are just now beginning to pay attention to is this idea of contact tracing, simply keeping up with who somebody who has tested positive may have been exposed to. That's how you stop the spread,” she said. Asymptomatic individuals who have not been tested are another concern.
Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, is president of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators, a group which includes state representatives John King, D-York; Patricia Henegan, D-Marlboro, and Wendy Brawley, D-Richland.
The four legislators held a press conference Monday morning regarding a letter they have written to Gov. Henry McMaster.
They are asking that a portion of federal and state coronavirus funding be made available to address issues in communities of color.
"NBCSL is working with the National Governors Association on how to address the disproportionate impact in communities of color. So my colleagues reached out to me, wanting to know what we were doing as an organization. So I shared with them some of the things that we're working on through NGA and helped them draft a letter to Gov. McMaster," Cobb-Hunter said.
"The letter is based on what black caucuses across the country have pretty much identified as important areas. It's not all encompassing, but it hits the major points that we think each state should be addressing," she said.
The NBCSL has created a COVID-19 Work Group to develop solution-driven strategies to address the disease's disproportionate impact on black communities, Cobb-Hunter said.
The lawmakers say the state must address testing and contract tracing in rural and medically underserved areas as the governor implements his AccelerateSC plan to reopen the economy.
While the pace of testing has ramped up some on the state level, "unfortunately, here in South Carolina, we were testing less than 1 percent of our state population,” Cobb-Hunter said.
"That's not good, and that's a combination of both public and private testing, what DHEC has done as well as what the private labs have done," she said.
Cobb-Hunter noted that contract tracing will provide employment for people.
"We had Orangeburg County staff people doing contact tracing in the eastern part of the county. It was the county staff who was tracking down people who had attended a funeral and then a repast after the funeral.
"That's a public health task that DHEC should have been doing. I'm glad to see that DHEC has now turned its attention to contact tracing and focused on that now. But we really need to ramp up the contact tracing, particularly since the state has been reopened," she said.
The longtime legislator said it’s time for increased vigilance in physical distancing and handwashing, particularly as the state begins to reopen.
"Unfortunately, I don't think that's going to be the case. My fear is that we will see a spike later this summer and fall as a result of opening up without a plan in place for how we maintain physical distancing and rest of the protocol that the CDC has initially laid out," she said.
The lawmakers also want the governor to address hazard pay and personal protection equipment for essential workers called back to work during the pandemic; access to broadband and electronic devices for public school students in areas where broadband is nonexistent or cost prohibitive; access to grant funding for black-owned businesses; funding for small governmental bodies to continue basic services and a statewide COVID-19 public awareness campaign for rural communities of color.
"The thing about the COVID-19 virus is that it has peeled the covers back on a festering problem of inequity in America. ... I'm hoping that we will see this crisis as an opportunity to address some longstanding, systemic issues based on race. We can't get around it," Cobb-Hunter said.
There's also not enough attention being paid to what public health experts are recommending, she said.
"I'm all for reopening the country, but as I look around the country at these committees that have been formed to reopen the states, in most of these states the committees are comprised of folk who are business people who have a vested interest in reopening as quickly as possible,” Cobb-Hunter said.
"Let's temper that business advice with some public health advice, number one, and, number two, recognize that when you reopen prematurely, you may well be setting yourself up for another shutdown in late summer and fall. ... Stop with all this quackery about potential cures. There is no cure, there is no vaccine,” she said.
She said funding for small governmental bodies as they fight the coronavirus is also key.
"Orangeburg County has spent money that it never thought it would have to on PPE, for example. It's because the Orangeburg County administration was wise enough early on to see the handwriting on the wall and start securing PPE and other things for its workers,” Cobb-Hunter said.
"I mean, they've shared it with the cities and towns. Not every community has been that fortunate. So I really applaud the leadership of Chairman Johnnie Wright and the administrator, Harold Young, and members of council for what they have done," she said.
Cobb-Hunter said she’d like to see state and federal funding shared with local governments.
"They are spending money that they don't have trying to keep people safe," she said.
Cobb-Hunter is working to provide a series of drive-through COVID-19 test sites starting on Thursday, May 14, at the Holly Hill Town Complex in Holly Hill and Friday, May 15, at the Santee Conference Center. The hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for both sites.
"The sponsors of this will be me as a representative, Orangeburg County Council, the Medical University of South Carolina, Mayor William Johnson of Holly Hill and Mayor Donnie Hilliard of Santee," she said.
She is working on creating two other testing sites in Orangeburg.
Cobb-Hunter said the "significant numbers of cases" in eastern Orangeburg County warranted that testing begin there.
