WATCH NOW: Cobb-Hunter says rural, minority areas need more money, testing

The longtime legislator said it’s time for increased vigilance in physical distancing and handwashing, particularly as the state begins to reopen.

"Unfortunately, I don't think that's going to be the case. My fear is that we will see a spike later this summer and fall as a result of opening up without a plan in place for how we maintain physical distancing and rest of the protocol that the CDC has initially laid out," she said.

The lawmakers also want the governor to address hazard pay and personal protection equipment for essential workers called back to work during the pandemic; access to broadband and electronic devices for public school students in areas where broadband is nonexistent or cost prohibitive; access to grant funding for black-owned businesses; funding for small governmental bodies to continue basic services and a statewide COVID-19 public awareness campaign for rural communities of color.

"The thing about the COVID-19 virus is that it has peeled the covers back on a festering problem of inequity in America. ... I'm hoping that we will see this crisis as an opportunity to address some longstanding, systemic issues based on race. We can't get around it," Cobb-Hunter said.

There's also not enough attention being paid to what public health experts are recommending, she said.