WATCH NOW: Clemson congratulates class of 2020

Wendy York, Dean of the College of Business: “Your ability to adapt to the extraordinary events of the past several months has been a test of your resiliency and is something you will draw upon again and again professionally and personally. Learn from it, knowing you can overcome adversity and achieve your goals. This spring marks both an ending and a beginning for you. There are the many warm and lasting memories you will take away from your Clemson experience, but many goals and dreams await as you leave your beloved alma mater.”

Timothy R. Boosinger, Interim Dean of the College of Architecture, Arts and Humanities: “Know that we are very proud to call you a graduate of Clemson University. Your achievement is in no way diminished by our current circumstances. If anything, it is amplified. You are part of a historic graduating class here – one that is facing uncertainty, economic turmoil, threats to health and well-being, and challenges to previous patterns of living.”

Christopher Cox, Dean of Libraries: “I hope you will not forget the Libraries as you begin your journeys. We’ll miss seeing you at Starbucks getting coffee, cramming for exams in the learning commons, or chatting as you stroll across the Library Bridge. Take these amazing memories with you and stop by again when we reopen. We’ll save a chair and table for you.”