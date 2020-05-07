WATCH NOW: Clemson congratulates class of 2020

You’ve put in the work, logged the time. You’ve challenged yourself, learned new things and crammed for those tough exams. And now you’re at the finish line.
While we can’t celebrate together at a spring commencement, this is still a moment to be proud of, and the deans of Clemson University want to congratulate you, the Class of 2020.
Cynthia Young, Dean of the College of Science: “They say that there is something magical in these hills. Take some of that special magic wherever you go. And please make sure you carve out time in your lives to come back every once in a while to let us know how you are doing and to see how you can help those who follow in your footsteps.”
Leslie Hossfeld, Dean of the College of Behavioral, Social and Health Sciences: “You have reached an incredible milestone, and it has been our honor to walk alongside you as you pursued this achievement. I know these last weeks have been an unusual way to finish your final year at Clemson, but know how proud we are of the way you have navigated this time with character and resilience.”
George Petersen, Dean of the College of Education: “As graduating “Best in Class” students and Clemson Tigers, we are excited to welcome you as Clemson alumni, and we hope you will stay connected with the University as you embark on the next steps of your lives and careers. We are excited about your future and confident that you will make a huge difference in the lives of others.”
Wendy York, Dean of the College of Business: “Your ability to adapt to the extraordinary events of the past several months has been a test of your resiliency and is something you will draw upon again and again professionally and personally. Learn from it, knowing you can overcome adversity and achieve your goals. This spring marks both an ending and a beginning for you. There are the many warm and lasting memories you will take away from your Clemson experience, but many goals and dreams await as you leave your beloved alma mater.”
Timothy R. Boosinger, Interim Dean of the College of Architecture, Arts and Humanities: “Know that we are very proud to call you a graduate of Clemson University. Your achievement is in no way diminished by our current circumstances. If anything, it is amplified. You are part of a historic graduating class here – one that is facing uncertainty, economic turmoil, threats to health and well-being, and challenges to previous patterns of living.”
Christopher Cox, Dean of Libraries: “I hope you will not forget the Libraries as you begin your journeys. We’ll miss seeing you at Starbucks getting coffee, cramming for exams in the learning commons, or chatting as you stroll across the Library Bridge. Take these amazing memories with you and stop by again when we reopen. We’ll save a chair and table for you.”
Keith Belli, Dean of the College of Agriculture, Forestry and Life Sciences: “Now it is 2020 and having persevered and accomplished so much, you are graduating under the most difficult circumstances into a country that is once again frozen on edge by a virus. And just as you did when you were students, we know that you will overcome the challenges that inspire and await you – supported forever by your CAFLS family.”
Anand Gramopadhye, Dean of the College of Engineering, Computing and Applied Sciences Students: “While I cannot congratulate you in a traditional May ceremony, know that as you leave Clemson and our college, we applaud you for all of your accomplishments, and we thank you for letting us play a small part in your achievements. You join a long line of alumni who, since our founding in 1889, have risen to the challenges of their time, answering the call to serve our state and nation. This semester, you, like them, have shown you are ambassadors of Clemson’s All In Spirit, and we will continue to encourage you in your future endeavors, thankful that you have included us in a small part of your journey.”
