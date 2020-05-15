WATCH NOW: Claflin virtual commencement live at 10 a.m. at TheTandD.com

Claflin University is holding its first-ever virtual commencement Friday at 10 a.m. You can watch it live at TheTandD.com: Claflin virtual commencement
Claflin will confer 219 bachelor’s and master’s degrees to spring 2020 graduates. Claflin has announced that students in the virtual commencement may also participate in a live commencement ceremony in December 2020.
