WATCH NOW: Claflin virtual commencement live at 10 a.m. at TheTandD.com

Claflin University is holding its first-ever virtual commencement Friday at 10 a.m. You can watch it live at TheTandD.comClaflin virtual commencement

Claflin will confer 219 bachelor’s and master’s degrees to spring 2020 graduates. Claflin has announced that students in the virtual commencement may also participate in a live commencement ceremony in December 2020.

Visit our special virtual commencements site for profiles of high school and college seniors and more. You can see the profiles and/or submit a profile at https://thetandd.com/virtual_graduations/

