WATCH NOW: Claflin virtual commencement live at 10 a.m. at TheTandD.com

Claflin University is holding its first-ever virtual commencement Friday at 10 a.m. You can watch it live at TheTandD.com: Claflin virtual commencement

Claflin will confer 219 bachelor’s and master’s degrees to spring 2020 graduates. Claflin has announced that students in the virtual commencement may also participate in a live commencement ceremony in December 2020.

Visit our special virtual commencements site for profiles of high school and college seniors and more. You can see the profiles and/or submit a profile at https://thetandd.com/virtual_graduations/

