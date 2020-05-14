WATCH NOW: Campaign to highlight importance of 2020 Census

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

COLUMBIA – As chair of the South Carolina Governor’s Complete Count Commission, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette has launched the #CountMeIn video campaign, highlighting the importance of every South Carolinian participating in the 2020 census.

“During these trying times, it’s essential for us to join together to build a stronger tomorrow,” the Lt. Governor Evette says in the video. “Your voice counts. Now more than ever, your participation in the 2020 census shapes the future of programs in South Carolina.”

The lieutenant governor worked in conjunction with the United Way Association of South Carolina and the Carolina Agency, a student-run, full service communications agency out of the University of South Carolina to develop the campaign.

The campaign includes participation from 21 notable South Carolinians including Darius Rucker, Clemson Football Coach Dabo Swinney, USC Women’s Basketball Coach Dawn Staley, singer-songwriter Edwin McCain, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, U.S. Senator Tim Scott, other South Carolina elected officials, and business leaders.

South Carolina is currently 38th in the nation for self-response to the 2020 census. It has never been easier and safer to complete the census and all residents of South Carolina should be counted. The census can be completed by going to www.my2020census.gov, calling 844-330-2020 for English or 844-468-2020 for Spanish, or by filling out the paper form sent by mail.