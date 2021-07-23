WATCH NOW: Calhoun celebrates historical markers for library, school

“I remember those stories that she would read to people. My social conscience started here. It’s good to be home,” said Parker, who said his mother went on to read to his children.

Parker said he appreciates his mother’s legacy and the placement of the marker to remember what the library meant to the community.

“I didn't understand what my parents were doing, but I understand better now. I knew that there wasn't a library that I knew about before then, and I knew there was not a place for Black children and parents to borrow books. This became that place, but it was also a place where she and others told stories and read to children,” he said.

Parker, who traveled from Albany, Georgia, continued, "My love for reading started in this little cinderblock building. It seemed larger then, but I loved what this group has done to remember our heritage.

“This is recognizing history and it's moving a group of people forward, and it's recognizing what pioneers did with their own funds, not necessarily money that came from the state. So it's important to me that people remember that they rectified the injustices. I drove 300 miles to get here, and I don't regret a moment of it.”