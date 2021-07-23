WATCH NOW: Calhoun celebrates historical markers for library, school

ST. MATTHEWS -- Anthony Parker remembered a time when Black children and their parents had no place to go to borrow books and explore the world of reading, but he was glad when there was finally a place where he could.
The West End Library in St. Matthews was the place where his mother, Hennie Owens Parker, served as a longtime librarian and also where he satisfied his appetite for learning.
The library is one of two historical sites, along with the former John Ford High School, that were remembered with the unveiling of historical markers on Friday morning.
West End Library began serving African Americans in the county on Sept. 1, 1950, in an old four-room house owned by Walter Jackson, an entrepreneur and chairman of the Negro Library Board. The first library was on Hungerpiller Street in a woodframe house.
The current building at 1708 Calhoun Road was erected in 1960 on a lot owned by the Calhoun County Colored Teachers Association. It closed in 1996 after Mrs. Parker’s retirement, but teachers from Guinyard Elementary School would still hold story hour for their students there for a number of years.
Parker, whose mother taught at Guinyard Elementary, said while there was a basketball court near the library on Calhoun Road, “I got to stay here and do my homework.”
“I remember those stories that she would read to people. My social conscience started here. It’s good to be home,” said Parker, who said his mother went on to read to his children.
Parker said he appreciates his mother’s legacy and the placement of the marker to remember what the library meant to the community.
“I didn't understand what my parents were doing, but I understand better now. I knew that there wasn't a library that I knew about before then, and I knew there was not a place for Black children and parents to borrow books. This became that place, but it was also a place where she and others told stories and read to children,” he said.
Parker, who traveled from Albany, Georgia, continued, "My love for reading started in this little cinderblock building. It seemed larger then, but I loved what this group has done to remember our heritage.
“This is recognizing history and it's moving a group of people forward, and it's recognizing what pioneers did with their own funds, not necessarily money that came from the state. So it's important to me that people remember that they rectified the injustices. I drove 300 miles to get here, and I don't regret a moment of it.”
Calhoun County Resources Inc. and the John Ford High Association teamed up to provide markers for the West End Public Library and the former John Ford High School at 304 Agnes St. in St. Matthews on Friday.
Funding for the markers was provided by the CCRI and the John Ford High Association, along with funding support from the WeGOJA Foundation, formerly the South Carolina African American Heritage Foundation.
John Ford High School was built during the 1952-53 school term under the nation’s equalization program intended to preserve the segregation of schools. The high school, which was named in honor of John Andrew Ford, a longtime principal in St. Matthews, served pupils from Guinyard, Bethlehem and Fort Motte elementary schools and was the center of activities for the Black community.
Ford’s grandson, Jimmy Ford, was on hand with other Ford family members to celebrate the occasion.
“It means a lot. It means everything to me as well as my family to have this marker up because I know they worked hard and long for that. He gave a lot to this community. He actually gave his life to this community. We’re very proud and pleased that he did so,” Ford said.
Mardel Cheeseboro, 80, of Bronx, New York, is a St. Matthews native and John Ford High Association member who said the marker placement also means a lot to her.
"I'm here for every reunion we host every other year. It's just that this year with the pandemic, we didn't do it, but this building means so much to us,” Cheeseboro said.
She said the preservation of the school and its history makes her feel “great.”
“They had to fight so hard to keep the building. ... After John Ford died, the South Carolina chapter fought hard to keep this building and the name also. John Ford taught my mother, and that was back in 1930," Cheeseboro said.
Dr. Joseph L. Hopkins, a member of the class of 1951, said, “It’s an honor to be here today, and it’s an honor to be a part of the John Ford High Association.”
Hopkins, who still has his high school diploma, said his graduating class had 25 members, but only two boys and five girls are left.
“It’s a dwindling number, but the spirit is still there,” said Dr. Larry Watson of the WeGOJA Foundation, noting that John Ford High School is one of the few equalization schools still standing.
Watson said the placement of historical markers to commemorate the library and high school’s histories is important, particularly since at one time there were only 30 such markers erected to commemorate African American history, particularly during the Jim Crow era, in the state. Now there are more than 500 across the state.
“This story does not need to end here. Tell more stories and keep this narrative going,” Watson said.
Calhoun County Library director Kristen Simensen said, “Markers like this can’t possibly tell the story,” and encouraged those in attendance at the ceremonies to share their stories with her.
“We were missing a lot of stories. We’re still missing a lot of stories. This is a story worth telling,” she said.
State Rep. Russell Ott, a member of Calhoun County Resources Inc., said, "There's people all across this city, county, state and country that basically got their education right here. I'm just proud that we're going to be able to honor this and that future generations will be able to come and read about it."
He continued, “Fantastic people from the community worked here, and it's good to honor them. We've come a long way in Calhoun County, and we've got a fantastic library now across town that everyone is able to use. So I'm just proud.”
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD