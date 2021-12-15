WATCH NOW: 'Buzzing with excitement': SC State leader talks about Biden visit for graduation

The interim president of South Carolina State University could hardly believe his ears when he learned the 46th president of the United States would be speaking to the December graduating class.

It will be the first time a sitting U.S. president has ever served as a commencement speaker in the school’s history, a defining moment and grand opportunity as S.C. State continues its legacy of producing the world’s next generation of leaders and professionals, he said.

“This is indeed a gift handed to us by a loyal son who loves this university and who continues to do whatever he can to elevate us and transform the lives of our students. I want to again thank Congressman (Jim) Clyburn,” S.C. State Interim President Alex Conyers said during a Wednesday morning press conference in the university’s K.W.G. Donma Administration Building.

U.S. President Joseph R. Biden will serve as the keynote speaker during the December graduating ceremony to be held 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, in the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

He was invited by Clyburn, a 1961 S.C. State alum, who himself graduated in December 60 years ago but never got the chance to march because at the time the school did not hold December graduations.

"So he went home, and he received his degree in the mail and never came back to march. That certainly resonated with me because I completed my degree requirements in December of 1989 and did not have a commencement ceremony that December," said Conyers, who did, though, have the opportunity to come back in May 1990 to graduate.

Clyburn will march with the 138 graduates on Friday. He was also scheduled to be the keynote speaker but decided instead to invite Biden after telling Conyers that he didn’t think he’d make a great commencement speaker.

"(Clyburn said), 'Instead I would like to offer up the president.' I'm saying, 'The president? Is that Claflin, Clemson or Carolina?' He said, 'No, the president of the United States.' I said, 'Wow.' So absolutely at that moment, I said we would absolutely agree to host the president,” Conyers said.

“So here we are today, with the campus and the Greater Orangeburg community buzzing with excitement at the news that we will now host Joseph Biden, the 46th president of the United States, as our keynote speaker,” he said.

The interim president said the visit from Biden to help celebrate the university’s graduates speaks volumes.

“This will be an unforgettable experience for our graduates and their families. We also look forward to once again having South Carolina State University on a national stage to showcase what we’ve known all along, and that is South Carolina State is a leader at providing access to a quality education to young men and women and that we continue to be a top producer of talented professionals who become productive citizens making contributions to the local, national and global workforces,” Conyers said.

He also thanked local leaders and elected officials for helping the university prepare.

“It takes coordination and collaboration with the White House, with Secret Service. It takes everybody pulling on the same end of the rope, and we have done that. I offer kudos to the entire administration here on South Carolina State’s campus, all of our key workers.

“Facilities, logistics, security all have been key in this, but more importantly the collaboration with local and state law enforcement entities as well. We simply cannot do this alone as South Carolina State. This is a joint effort,” Conyers said.

He said his military career included preparing for a visit of this magnitude.

“Over my 30 years as a veteran, I’ve had the opportunity to share in this type of event with soldiers. This is the first time I get to share this type of event with students, and I’m just as excited as our students are for this opportunity,” he said.

“This is indeed a great day for South Carolina State, for Orangeburg and for the state of South Carolina, and we’re honored to welcome President Joseph Biden as our keynote speaker this Friday.”

Conyers said even with a presidential visit, the spotlight also will be on the students.

“This day is still about our students. This happens across the country every commencement season (where) the president provides commencement speeches across the country. For us, this happens to be our first time, and I certainly hope it’s not our last time,” he said.

He said the president and his administration’s focus on HBCUs was important, but nothing new.

“It has been for the last few decades. This isn’t the first time we’ve had focus on HBCUs. We’ve seen a renewed interest in HBCUs, especially with the availability of the CARES Act dollars and the American Rescue Plan Act. So we are very excited about any additional funding opportunities for any HBCUs at any time in our history,” Conyers said.

He said the university plans to capitalize on the president’s visit to the campus.

“We certainly plan to capitalize on this exposure. This is a great weekend for South Carolina State University, make no mistake about it. This weekend we will also participate in the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta, but our real celebration are these 138 graduates that will graduate on Friday,” Conyers said.

He said provisions are being made for the community to get a glimpse of the president as seating will be limited.

“The ceremony will be streamed. So we will certainly make that available for family members and guests who will not be able to make the ceremony in person. Because it is a December commencement and it’s being held indoors, seating has been very limited even before the president’s announcement that he would be speaking,” Conyers said.

Everyone who will attend in person is advised to come early.

“Each graduate was given seven tickets for this graduation because of limited seating. So our graduates will get this information. ... They will get it out to their families. But starting today, you will see massive communications from our PR department informing all family, all guests, all graduates where to be and what time to be at those locations,” Conyers said, particularly “with highways and roads being closed and blocked for a certain amount of time.”

S.C. State Board Chairman Rodney C. Jenkins, a 1973 alumnus of the university, said graduation day is “a big step” in the lives of students and their parents. He also said having Biden serve as commencement speaker is a way for the university to continue to advance itself and make alumni and the state proud.

“It’s very historical for me. It’s also very historical for South Carolina State to have this great, great, great opportunity,” he said.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

