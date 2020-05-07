WATCH NOW: BULLDOG STRONG--Support the COVID-19 Student Relief Fund

Dear Bulldog Family and Supporters:
Campus life today is nothing like we could have ever imagined. The year 2020 was going to be the year of all years. Sports records were going to be broken, scientific research was going to solve problems, academic achievements would be celebrated but that is not what happened. Instead, our campus is officially closed with students and faculty participating in distance learning while administrators and staff members work from home. This is a result of the current public health crisis (COVID-19 pandemic), which has posed significant challenges to our students.
But this is not where our story ends...We are Bulldog Strong, and you can still make this an Epic Year for our students to remember. Please give today to the COVID-19 Student Relief Fund, which will provide critically important assistance to current students with extenuating circumstances such as unexpected travel expenses, unemployment, the purchase of laptops, software, internet access, etc. Assisting these students now will mean a great deal to them and to us and may even help to ensure their ability to return for the Fall 2020 semester.
Please know that every gift, no matter the amount, is important and makes a huge difference. As loyal sons, daughters and supporters, please join us in this effort. The opportunity to make an on-line donation is available to you 24/7. Click here to give now. If you prefer to donate via check or money order, please make it payable to SC State University Foundation and mail to SC State University, Attn: Institutional Advancement, PO Box 7305, Orangeburg, SC 29117.
Thanks in advance for making an immediate impact with your financial gifts and prayers. Should you have questions or concerns regarding this request, please contact Dr. Gwynth Nelson, Associate Vice President for Institutional Advancement, at 803.707.0649 or gnelson3@scsu.edu.
Best wishes to you and your family. Please stay safe.
With Bulldog Tenacity,
Mrs. Sonja Bennett-Bellamy
VP of Institutional Advancement
Dr. Gwynth Nelson Associate VP of Institutional Advancement
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.