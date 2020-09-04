WATCH NOW: Blaze destroys ministry, thrift shop and home; Eutawville bishop says God has more to give

EUTAWVILLE – Dozens of firefighters battled a blaze that ripped through a Eutawville couple’s thrift shop, ministry and home on Thursday.
For 31 years, Bishop William Howell and his wife Mary have had a ministry in downtown Eutawville.
They opened a variety shop there about 25 years ago.
All of that changed just before 5:30 p.m.
Bishop Howell said he and his wife went to a church in Vance on Thursday afternoon to pick up a car full of clothes.
When they returned to their ministry/home at 327 Porcher Avenue, Bishop Howell noticed something was amiss.
“It had all of the lights on, but it looked a little different. By the time I got back there, there were three or four shirts on the rack that were burning,” he said.
He took the burning shirts off the rack to take them outside.
“I guess when I did that, the other shirts caught air and the rest started burning,” he said.
Mary Howell told her husband to call the fire department, “because he was going to try to put it out himself.”
Firefighters were still battling the blaze as afternoon became night in Eutawville. The Howell’s ministry and home is gone.
Bishop Howell said, “The one who give me that, he’s got more and if he wasn’t going to give me no more, he wouldn’t have let this one go.”
He said the Lord Almighty will guide him and his wife through this difficult time, as he did during May 2008 when their son, William Howell Jr., was killed.
He was an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was shot while responding to a domestic violence call in Holly Hill.
The couple moved their ministry from Cross to Eutawville right after Hurricane Hugo in 1989.
Mary’s Variety Store, a set of metal buildings built together next to two older brick buildings, is where the clothes were hanging on racks and stored.
In the front of one of the buildings, they had a food pantry for families in need.
“We just got a supply of canned goods” to give away, Mary Howell said.
There was meat to give away in the freezer, she added.
The couple made their home in the taller brick building. They also had space for weekly church services and a dining room for church dinners.
They’ve not had any fire or trouble in the buildings in all that time, they said.
The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, Eutawville Fire Chief Stephen Shuler said.
The following departments and agencies responded to the blaze: Bowman, Eutawville, Holly Hill, Providence, Santee, West Middle, Vance, Orangeburg County Fire District, Orangeburg County Office of Emergency Services and Orangeburg County EMS.
Firefighters from Berkeley and Dorchester counties also responded.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, outdoor temperatures were in the 90s.
Dominion Energy has shut off electricity to that block of Eutawville. Porcher Avenue remained closed between Factory Road and Gaillard Street late into the night.
No one was injured.
Garland Crump, who grew up in Eutawville decades ago, remembers when Zach Cramer had a dry goods store in the tall brick building.
“It’s terribly sad,” Crump said, “It’s an old Eutawville landmark. It’s terribly sad to see it in ruins.”
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545.
