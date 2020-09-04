WATCH NOW: Blaze destroys ministry, thrift shop and home; Eutawville bishop says God has more to give

Bishop Howell said, “The one who give me that, he’s got more and if he wasn’t going to give me no more, he wouldn’t have let this one go.”

He said the Lord Almighty will guide him and his wife through this difficult time, as he did during May 2008 when their son, William Howell Jr., was killed.

He was an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was shot while responding to a domestic violence call in Holly Hill.

The couple moved their ministry from Cross to Eutawville right after Hurricane Hugo in 1989.

Mary’s Variety Store, a set of metal buildings built together next to two older brick buildings, is where the clothes were hanging on racks and stored.

In the front of one of the buildings, they had a food pantry for families in need.

“We just got a supply of canned goods” to give away, Mary Howell said.

There was meat to give away in the freezer, she added.

The couple made their home in the taller brick building. They also had space for weekly church services and a dining room for church dinners.

They’ve not had any fire or trouble in the buildings in all that time, they said.