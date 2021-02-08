WATCH NOW: Be courageous, seek power, lawmaker says; SCSU monument to honor Smith, Hammond, Middleton

The struggle against injustice continues 53 years after three students were killed during protests over a segregated bowling alley, a state legislator and attorney says.
District 90 Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, urged people on Monday not to be complacent, but embrace a courageous spirit to go after their power as people, whether economically, socially or politically.
“All the students involved in the Orangeburg Massacre, all of the people who lived through the civil rights era of the 60s and lived through Jim Crow and 400 years of slavery, they were willing to give up everything they had for the possibility – not the guarantee – that they may have more, that we may have more in the future,” he said.
“We have freedom, we have the ability to try to go to school, we have the ability to apply for jobs. We have so many opportunities that people who came before us didn't have. But we're being complacent.”
Bamberg served as the featured speaker during South Carolina State University's commemoration ceremony in remembrance of the event that has come to be known as Orangeburg Massacre. The ceremony was held virtually on Monday morning.
On a fateful night 53 years ago, three students were killed and 28 others were injured when S.C. Highway Patrol troopers opened fire on a crowd of protesters following three nights of escalating racial tension over efforts to desegregate the All-Star Triangle Bowl.
South Carolina State College students Henry Smith and Samuel Hammond, along with 19-year-old Wilkinson High School student Delano Middleton, were killed.
Bamberg urged his listeners to seek change, using the example of cows he saw on a recent walk. He wondered if the cows would be as content sitting in a fence eating grass if they knew that one day they were going to slaughter.
“If all those cows decided to break down the fence at same time, they'd face hardly no pain and then be free. Most people today are very much like those cows. They are complacent with the degree of freedom that they've been given,” he said.
He added, "They are enclosed in what many don't even know to be fences. ... Most people are like those cows, and most leaders are like the bull that's in that fence. That bull alone has the size and power to break down that fence on its own, but it's got to be willing to go through a little bit pain of to get there."
Bamberg said the students and others who gathered on that fateful night in 1968 had decided that enough was enough.
“No one expected things to go the way that it did, but at the end of the day, those young kids had the courage to stand up to a system that they knew was not fair. They had the courage to fight to obtain power because power in this world is never given to all," the legislator said.
Just as the students fought for what they knew they deserved, individuals today must do the same, he said.
“We're not willing to give up what we have, we're not willing to give up those two fake pearl earrings so we can have the genuine pearl necklace,” Bamberg said.
The power to create a world that is safe enough for people to just be themselves lies within each individual, Bamberg said. He implored individuals, regardless of their positions, to strive toward creating that society not just for African-American people, but all people.
He spoke of incidents which resulted in massive calls for social justice and equality, including the 2020 death of George Floyd, an African-American man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned a knee to his neck. Floyd’s death sparked thousands of marches around the nation and world.
Sacrifices must be made, "If we want to make sure that we don't have to sit through eight minutes 46 seconds of suffocation," Bamberg said.
“If we want to make sure that we're not another victim, .. we've got to be willing to give up what we have so we can get everything we're supposed to have. Make the rest of your life the best of your life," he said.
Honoring Smith, Hammond and Middleton will take more than commemorative monuments, Bamberg said.
"We can commemorate them with monuments, but we can also team up and commemorate them with movements," he said.
Bamberg, founder of Bamberg Legal LLC, was presented with the 2021 Smith Hammond Middleton Justice Award during the virtual program.
Also during the program, S.C. State alumnus Bobby Harley shared his original poem titled "We," through which he challenged "this country to leave up to its creed."
Davion Petty, chairperson of the Orangeburg Massacre Commemoration Committee, announced that the university will be building a monument to house bronze busts of Smith, Hammond and Middleton which were sculpted by Dr. Tolulope O. Filani, chairman of the university's visual and performing arts department.
A rendering of the proposed monument was shown. It will replace the sign that is currently at the existing memorial site for the slain students, Petty said, noting that it is slated for construction later this year.
Petty gave a special thanks to Title III Director Gloria Pyles and staff for ensuring that the enhanced monument will properly commemorate the fight for social justice.
S.C. State President James. E. Clark also announced the development of the university’s Eradicating Racism and Constructing Equity Center of Excellence and Justice.
Clark said the center will address individual and systemic racism through research, teacher training, public dialogue, advocacy and service.
“We are well positioned to take on a prominent role. … E-RACE is our answer,” he said.
