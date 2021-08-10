WATCH NOW: Battle lines drawn over 6th Congressional District

"As jobs have been lost and are leaving this county, most of the people who live in our Limestone districts now work in Lexington County and would definitely be represented better by Lexington than to be in this mishmash of this district," Chang said.

Orangeburg resident Debbie Hammond, who has worked in state government for 30 years and is now retired, expressed her appreciation for the subcommittee's work and the ability to offer public input. She also stressed the need to pass a redistricting plan without court involvement.

She also stressed the need for redistricting to take into consideration the growing senior citizen population in the state.

"When you talk about communities of interest, I would rather have the people who see those constituents in church and in Walmart. They know what the community of interest is. They are the ones who need to make the decision about how the lines are drawn," Hammond said. "Judges don't know."

Orangeburg resident Chris Johnson said a fair redistricting process would help to inspire the 500,000 inactive registered African American voters in the state to get involved in the voting process.

He reminded the subcommittee that redistricting must comply with the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and that the public understands the redistricting process.