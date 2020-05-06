WATCH NOW: Bamberg, Orangeburg counties each have new case of coronavirus

Bamberg and Orangeburg counties each have one more case of the coronavirus, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC announced Wednesday that the state has 97 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and nine additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 6,936 and those who have died to 305.
The latest deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Allendale, Charleston, Florence, Lexington, Richland, Williamsburg and York counties.
Orangeburg County now has 95 cases, 584 estimated cases and two deaths.
Cordova’s 29039 ZIP code added a case. It now has four cases and 25 estimated cases.
Bamberg County now has 14 cases, 86 estimated cases and no deaths.
Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code added a case. It now has seven cases and 43 estimated cases.
No new cases were reported in Calhoun County, which has seven cases, 43 estimated cases and one death.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
As of Wednesday morning, there are 10,062 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina with a 65.6% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,601 inpatient beds currently used, 485 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 18,135 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 2,468 were positive and 15,667 were negative.
A total of 77,482 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease.
Other steps the public should take include:
• Practicing social distancing
• Wearing a mask while out in public
• Avoiding touching frequently touched items
• Regularly washing your hands
• Monitoring for symptoms
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their health care provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.