WATCH NOW: Bamberg, Orangeburg counties each have new case of coronavirus

Bamberg and Orangeburg counties each have one more case of the coronavirus, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC announced Wednesday that the state has 97 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and nine additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 6,936 and those who have died to 305.

The latest deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Allendale, Charleston, Florence, Lexington, Richland, Williamsburg and York counties.

Orangeburg County now has 95 cases, 584 estimated cases and two deaths.

Cordova’s 29039 ZIP code added a case. It now has four cases and 25 estimated cases.

Bamberg County now has 14 cases, 86 estimated cases and no deaths.

Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code added a case. It now has seven cases and 43 estimated cases.

No new cases were reported in Calhoun County, which has seven cases, 43 estimated cases and one death.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.