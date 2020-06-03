Watch now: Bamberg, Orangeburg counties add coronavirus cases

Bamberg and Orangeburg counties each have three additional cases of the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Statewide, there are 235 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 17 additional deaths.
Fifteen of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Aiken, Darlington, Greenwood, Horry, Lancaster, Lee, Marlboro, Pickens, Spartanburg, Sumter and York counties. Two deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals in Berkeley and Charleston counties.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 12,651 and those who have died to 518.
Orangeburg County now has 213 confirmed cases and 1,308 estimated cases. Three residents have died.
Elloree’s 29047 ZIP code added a case. It now has seven cases and 43 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 83 cases and 510 estimated cases.
Bamberg County now has 26 cases and 160 estimated cases. No residents have died of coronavirus.
Bamberg’s 29003 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 11 cases and 68 estimated cases.
Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code added a case. It now has 14 cases and 86 estimated cases.
Calhoun County has 15 cases and 92 estimated cases. There has been one death.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
