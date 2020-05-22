Watch now: Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg jobless rates climb

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Unemployment rates increased significantly throughout The T&D Region in April as people lost their jobs due to the coronavirus.

In Orangeburg County, April’s unemployment rate increased to 13.3 percent. It was 4.8 percent in March.

The county had the state’s tenth-highest jobless rate in April. It had the sixth-highest rate among the state’s 46 counties in March.

Bamberg County’s unemployment rate was 11.7 percent in April. It was 6.4 percent the month before.

It had the 22nd highest unemployment rate in April. It had the second-highest rate in March.

Calhoun County’s unemployment rate was 8.6 percent in April, compared to 3.6 percent in March. It had the fifth-lowest rate in the state in April, compared to the 19th highest in March.

The statewide rate climbed from 3.2 percent in March to 12.1 percent in April.

In other area counties, April’s unemployment rate was:

• Allendale – 12.8 percent

• Barnwell – 10.4 percent

• Dorchester – 11.2 percent