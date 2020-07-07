WATCH NOW: Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties add coronavirus cases

An additional 18 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
In addition, three Bamberg County residents and two Calhoun County residents have tested positive.
Statewide, there 934 new confirmed cases and 19 additional confirmed deaths.
Seventeen of the confirmed deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Abbeville, Aiken, Anderson, Charleston, Cherokee, Greenville, Marion and Richland counties, and two of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Charleston and Richland counties.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 47,214 and confirmed deaths to 838.
Orangeburg County has 953 cases, 5,854 estimated cases and 16 deaths.
Bowman’s 29018 ZIP code added a case. It now has 29 cases and 178 estimated cases.
Cordova’s 29039 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 31 cases and 190 estimated cases.
Elloree’s 29047 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 66 cases and 405 estimated cases.
North’s 29112 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 68 cases and 418 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added five cases. It now has 376 cases and 2,310 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added four cases. It now has 135 cases and 829 estimated cases.
Salley’s 29137 ZIP code added a case. It now has 18 cases and 111 estimated cases.
Santee’s 29142 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 66 cases and 405 estimated cases.
Branchville’s 29432 ZIP code added a case. It now has 18 cases and 111 estimated cases.
Bamberg County has 151 cases, 928 estimated cases and one death.
Bamberg’s 29003 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 87 cases and 534 estimated cases.
Ehrhardt’s 29081 ZIP code added a case. It now has 11 cases and 68 estimated cases.
Smoaks’ 29481 ZIP code added a case. It now has 43 cases and 264 estimated cases.
Calhoun County has 108 cases and 663 estimated cases. It has had one death and one probable death.
Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added a case. It now has 202 cases and 1,241 estimated cases.
St. Matthews’ 29135 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 70 cases and 430 estimated cases.
Sandy Run’s 29160 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 60 cases and 369 estimated cases.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
