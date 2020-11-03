WATCH NOW: Absentee vote counting begins on Election Day

South Carolina’s voters have already turned out in record numbers, with more than 1.3 million people casting absentee ballots.

The Election Day voter turnout may also yield record numbers, with the results anticipated by millions.

Those election results aren’t possible without the tabulation of the ballots that have been cast.

Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Elections Director Aurora Smalls detailed the tabulation process.

All votes, mail-in absentee, in-person absentee and Election Day votes are scanned, according to Smalls.

“From the scanners, there is a jump drive in the scanner, so we take that and we get the information off of that jump drive into a computer. That’s how we get the totals,” Smalls said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Smalls said a team of four to five people will be assigned the task of tabulating votes. With upgraded machines, parts of the tabulation process will be easier.

The vote tabulation process can begin the morning of Election Day.

County election officials can begin processing mail-in absentee ballots through ballot scanners as early as 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to the South Carolina State Election Commission.