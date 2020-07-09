Watch now: 46 new Orangeburg County residents test positive for coronavirus; new cases in Bamberg, Calhoun counties

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An additional 46 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition, Bamberg County has four new cases and Calhoun County has three new cases.

Statewide, there are 1,723 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 22 additional confirmed deaths.

Nineteen of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Anderson, Charleston, Clarendon, Darlington, Edgefield, Greenville, Hampton, Horry, Laurens and Richland counties and three deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Dorchester, Horry and Spartanburg counties.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 50,548 and confirmed deaths to 897.

Orangeburg County: 46 new cases, 1,027 total cases, 6,309 estimated cases and 19 deaths.

Bamberg County: 4 new cases, 158 total cases, 971 estimated cases and one death.

Calhoun County: 3 new cases, 116 total cases, 713 estimated cases, one death and one probable death.