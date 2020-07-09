Watch now: 46 new Orangeburg County residents test positive for coronavirus; new cases in Bamberg, Calhoun counties

An additional 46 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
In addition, Bamberg County has four new cases and Calhoun County has three new cases.
Statewide, there are 1,723 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 22 additional confirmed deaths.
Nineteen of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Anderson, Charleston, Clarendon, Darlington, Edgefield, Greenville, Hampton, Horry, Laurens and Richland counties and three deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Dorchester, Horry and Spartanburg counties.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 50,548 and confirmed deaths to 897.
Orangeburg County: 46 new cases, 1,027 total cases, 6,309 estimated cases and 19 deaths.
Bamberg County: 4 new cases, 158 total cases, 971 estimated cases and one death.
Calhoun County: 3 new cases, 116 total cases, 713 estimated cases, one death and one probable death.
Here are the totals as of Tuesday for ZIP codes in The T&D Region.
• Bowman (29018) – 0 new cases, 30 total cases, 184 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 2 new cases, 19 total cases, 117 estimated cases
• Cordova (29039) – 1 new case, 32 total cases, 197 estimated cases
• Elloree (29047) -- 1 new case, 67 total cases, 412 estimated cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 0 new cases, 30 total cases, 184 estimated cases
• Holly Hill (29059) – 2 new cases, 55 total cases, 338 estimated cases
• Neeses (29107) – 1 new case, 24 total cases, 147 estimated cases
• North (29112) – 1 new case, 71 total cases, 436 estimated cases
• Norway (29113) – 1 new case, 5 total cases, 31 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 12 new cases, 400 total cases, 2,457 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 14 new cases, 154 total cases, 946 estimated cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 1 new case, 13 total cases, 80 estimated cases
• Salley (29137) – 0 new cases, 18 total cases, 111 estimated cases
• Santee (29142) – 6 new cases, 74 total cases, 455 estimated cases
• Springfield (29146) – 0 new cases, 6 total cases, 37 estimated cases
• Vance (29163) – 1 new case, 27 total case, 166 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 2 new cases, 21 total cases, 129 estimated cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 2 new cases, 91 total cases, 559 estimated cases
• Denmark (29042) – 1 new case, 49 total cases, 301 estimated cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 1 new case, 12 total cases, 74 estimated cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 1 new case, 45 total cases, 276 estimated cases
• Olar (29843) – 0 new cases, 3 total cases, 18 estimated cases
• Cameron (29030) – 0 new cases, 34 cases, 209 estimated cases
• Gaston (29053) – 5 new cases, 217 cases, 1,333 estimated cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 3 new cases, 78 cases, 479 estimated cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 1 new case, 63 cases, 387 estimated cases
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
Concerned about COVID-19?
