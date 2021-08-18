WATCH NOW: 3 students shot in O-W drive-by in stable condition; sheriff says 1 in custody; school closed to students Thursday, Friday

Griffin will see if her son can remain at home now.

“I’m going to see if I can sign him up for virtual,” she said.

Orangeburg County Probate Judge Pandora Jones-Glover walked out of the Technology Center with her son, saying “I’m relieved my children are unharmed.”

Her son is a student at the High School for Health Professions, but was at O-W for basketball.

She said the process of getting her child was a little chaotic, but she understands it was anything but a normal day.

“It’s very unfortunate this occurred on the third day of school. I know my son was excited about getting back to school and learning. It’s just unfortunate someone would risk the safety and lives of our kids when they’re trying to get an education,” she said.

At the news conference, Foster and Ravenell acknowledged how long it took for the district to reconnect parents with their children throughout the afternoon.

“Our goal here, and I know it takes a long time, is to make sure we’re able to deliver every single parent to their child,” Foster said.

Others reacted to the shootings.