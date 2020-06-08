WATCH NOW: 16-year-old rescues neighbor; fire destroys North home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jaylen Lee was sitting outside on a swing with some friends at 3 a.m. Monday when the 16-year-old decided to step into his home for a moment.

One of his friends knocked on the door.

When he looked out, Lee saw that the home across the street was ablaze.

One of his friends asked, “Can someone call the police?”

Lee’s mother called 911 while he ran to Bobby Jeffcoat’s mobile home on Pond Bluff Road in North.

“I got over there and I heard the man that stays there. He kept saying, ‘Help! Help!’” Lee said.

Lee discovered the 82-year-old Jeffcoat struggling to exit a window.

“I could see half of his body sticking out the window, so I went over there and when I had pulled him, he had came out some and I had to pull him again because the window was so high and I couldn’t reach it and I was holding onto his arms,” Lee said.

Lee braced Jeffcoat as he fell from the window, which was about seven feet from the ground.

“When he had hit the ground, I helped him up and we was coming around the corner of the house and my mom was like, ‘No, no, no, don’t go close to that fire!’” he said.