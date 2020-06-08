WATCH NOW: 16-year-old rescues neighbor; fire destroys North home

Jaylen Lee was sitting outside on a swing with some friends at 3 a.m. Monday when the 16-year-old decided to step into his home for a moment.
One of his friends knocked on the door.
When he looked out, Lee saw that the home across the street was ablaze.
One of his friends asked, “Can someone call the police?”
Lee’s mother called 911 while he ran to Bobby Jeffcoat’s mobile home on Pond Bluff Road in North.
“I got over there and I heard the man that stays there. He kept saying, ‘Help! Help!’” Lee said.
Lee discovered the 82-year-old Jeffcoat struggling to exit a window.
“I could see half of his body sticking out the window, so I went over there and when I had pulled him, he had came out some and I had to pull him again because the window was so high and I couldn’t reach it and I was holding onto his arms,” Lee said.
Lee braced Jeffcoat as he fell from the window, which was about seven feet from the ground.
“When he had hit the ground, I helped him up and we was coming around the corner of the house and my mom was like, ‘No, no, no, don’t go close to that fire!’” he said.
Lee went to his house to get a blanket for Jeffcoat and left him in the care of his mother.
“I ran back home and got a blanket for him because he barely even had clothes on and that was when I got the blanket,” Lee said.
When Lee returned, Jeffcoat didn’t want the blanket. Jeffcoat wanted his dog from inside of the blazing house.
“I got a dog in the house. I got a dog in the house,” Jeffcoat told Lee.
It was too late to rescue the dog.
“By that time, everything started blowing up and that was when the first fire truck got there,” Lee said.
Jeffcoat had another dog penned up just outside of the house. Firefighters and Lee were able to rescue that dog. They made sure he had a safe place to go.
North Fire Department Assistant Chief Billy Robinson said the call for the fire rang out at 3:08 a.m.
“When we got there, the house was raging in fire with about three-quarters of it gone,” he said.
Thick black smoke poured out of it, Robinson said.
Lee had already moved Jeffcoat to safety and firefighters found him seated in a chair, Robinson said.
He said Jeffcoat was covered in soot. He had several burn marks, but none of them were severe, he added.
Firefighters from North, Neeses and Pine Hill put out the fire over a three-hour period.
Lee was by Jeffcoat’s side.
After a while, an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputy transported Jeffcoat to a hotel in Orangeburg where the American Red Cross paid for his stay, Robinson said.
“He doesn’t have family who lives around,” Robinson said. “A neighbor told him he would offer him a place to stay.”
Robinson said, “In a day and time of such turmoil, rage, hate, deadly viruses and general bad news, it is extremely heartwarming to see someone perform such as selfless act of courage to help save the life of another, then help and look over him with true love and compassion.”
“Jaylen could have easily stood by and done nothing, but instead he decided to act and make a life-changing difference in his neighbor’s life. Jaylen is a shining example of someone making a positive difference in this world instead of negative. Our world can surely use many more Jaylens in it,” Robinson said, “Who knows, maybe one day he will even pursue a career in fire, rescue and EMS.”
Lee is a rising junior at North Middle High School.
He already has his eyes set on the future: a career in firefighting.
Lee said he really wasn’t scared, even though this was his first-ever fire rescue.
“There was so much adrenaline,” he said.
“That was all I could really do is help him get out of the house,” he added.
Lee would do it again if anyone needs his help.
“I do what I can to help around here because that’s what the world needs today,” he said.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
