WATCH NOW: 10 more Orangeburg County residents test positive for coronavirus; Calhoun County adds one case

Santee’s 29142 ZIP code added a case. It now has 10 cases and 61 estimated cases.

Calhoun County now has 10 cases, 61 estimated cases and one death.

St. Matthews’ 29135 ZIP code added one case. It now has eight cases and 49 estimated cases.

Also, Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code now has 48 cases and 295 estimated cases.

Sandy Run’s 29160 ZIP code now has 19 cases and 117 estimated cases.

Bamberg County has no new cases. It has 21 cases, 129 estimated cases and no deaths.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.

Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.

As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.