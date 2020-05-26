WATCH NOW: 10 more Orangeburg County residents test positive for coronavirus; Calhoun County adds one case

Ten more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.
An additional Calhoun County resident also tested positive, according to S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control figures released Tuesday.
DHEC announced 253 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and six additional deaths across the state.
Four deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Fairfield, Florence, Greenville and Spartanburg counties, and two deaths occurred in young adults in Greenville and Lexington counties. Both young adults had underlying health conditions.
Tuesday’s numbers bring the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 10,416 and those who have died to 446.
Orangeburg County now has 152 reported cases, 934 estimated cases and two deaths.
Bowman’s 29018 ZIP code added a case. It now has two cases and 12 estimated cases.
North’s 29112 ZIP code added a case. It now has 17 cases and 104 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 45 cases and 276 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added four cases. It now has 26 cases and 160 estimated cases.
Santee’s 29142 ZIP code added a case. It now has 10 cases and 61 estimated cases.
Calhoun County now has 10 cases, 61 estimated cases and one death.
St. Matthews’ 29135 ZIP code added one case. It now has eight cases and 49 estimated cases.
Also, Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code now has 48 cases and 295 estimated cases.
Sandy Run’s 29160 ZIP code now has 19 cases and 117 estimated cases.
Bamberg County has no new cases. It has 21 cases, 129 estimated cases and no deaths.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
