WATCH NOW -- Unsung heroes: Piggly Wiggly stores become stalwarts during coronavirus emergency

Cox said the store began seeing more than just regular customers coming in.

“I’ve had people even this last week come in from the state of North Carolina and buy meat here because we had it,” he said.

One hurdle they had to overcome is keeping the store properly stocked.

“The supply line is starting to pick back up now,” Cox said. “We’re still having some problems getting some merchandise, but we are starting to get some things now and it’s kind of nice.”

“Not everything is coming in yet but hopefully within the next month or two, we’ll be back in full swing,” he said.

Business has slowly but surely begun normalizing over the past couple of weeks.

He was happy to be able to provide not only for the community, but the employees.

“I don’t know about heroes but at least we had jobs,” Cox said. “My heart goes out to the ones that weren’t able to work.”

“Our customers and our employees, we’ve got some good ones, there’s no question,” he said.

A proud accomplishment for Cox throughout everything is being able to say that no employee has been out due to catching the virus.