WATCH NOW -- Unsung heroes: Piggly Wiggly stores become stalwarts during coronavirus emergency

During a time of public unease and worry, grocery stores remained open to serve the community's essential needs.
Piggly Wiggly managers have pushed to ensure customers get their groceries and employees remain safe during the ongoing coronavirus emergency.
Jay Cox, manager of the Columbia Road Piggly Wiggly, said everybody had their share of problems when the pandemic first hit.
“What we normally do in business that first week, we doubled it,” Cox said. “All the grocery stores went nuts because when they closed restaurants, people had to eat, so they were going to be coming to the grocery store.”
As a result, Cox focused on new hiring and finding creative ways to serve the community, including people at the highest risk from the coronavirus.
“The hours involved as far as scheduling and getting new people and hiring new people to cover it, we did a good bit of that,” he said. “I would say we probably increased our employees' hours by 25% for this period of time and have hired quite a few people to cover.”
“In this location, we didn’t necessarily do a senior citizen hour. But what I did do is hire an extra person early and when I had a senior citizen come in, we took them in that register and took care of them that way,” he said.
Cox said the store began seeing more than just regular customers coming in.
“I’ve had people even this last week come in from the state of North Carolina and buy meat here because we had it,” he said.
One hurdle they had to overcome is keeping the store properly stocked.
“The supply line is starting to pick back up now,” Cox said. “We’re still having some problems getting some merchandise, but we are starting to get some things now and it’s kind of nice.”
“Not everything is coming in yet but hopefully within the next month or two, we’ll be back in full swing,” he said.
Business has slowly but surely begun normalizing over the past couple of weeks.
He was happy to be able to provide not only for the community, but the employees.
“I don’t know about heroes but at least we had jobs,” Cox said. “My heart goes out to the ones that weren’t able to work.”
“Our customers and our employees, we’ve got some good ones, there’s no question,” he said.
A proud accomplishment for Cox throughout everything is being able to say that no employee has been out due to catching the virus.
Ann Tindall, deli manager, said they pushed to keep employees with their gloves and masks on and washing their hands.
Additionally, the store is making sure to take employees' temperatures constantly.
“They have to take temperature tests every hour instead of every two hours now,” Tindall said. “Just trying to keep it safe.”
Tindall said during the first two weeks, they were able to provide free lunches for anyone on the front lines fighting the pandemic.
“The owner, Chuck Fogle, one thing when this thing first hit and I agreed with him wholeheartedly, he said, ‘We need to stay open for the community,’” Cox said. “We need to be here for the community because they’re here for us.”
Fogle is vice president of Fogle’s Inc., which operates two stores in Orangeburg, one in Denmark, one in Bamberg, one in Neeses and one in Columbia.
Fogle said he’s proudest that employees have been able to stay healthy.
“Our employees came in and worked very hard,” Fogle said. “That’s what we do. That’s our job.”
“We made it through together,” he said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.