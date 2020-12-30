Watch Night tradition continues in pandemic

Watch Night services represent a time of sacred remembrance and reflection for those who annually bring in the New Year with the revered celebration.
The coronavirus pandemic may have changed the way the services are being held across The T&D Region, but its meaning has not changed, particularly for African Americans, who will be celebrating the arrival of 2021 with prayers, songs and testimonials at the centuries-old Watch Night services.
“It's important because of the year that we had with this pandemic and everything that has gone on. So many loved ones have been lost. I think it's very important for the church to have a time of worship to close out the year and also have the faith to look forward to the new year,” said the Rev. Ellis White Jr., pastor of Edisto Fork United Methodist Church in Orangeburg.
Services at Edisto Fork UMC will be held at 2 p.m. New Year's Eve in the parking lot of the church at 356 Lariot Road in Orangeburg.
Watch Night was first celebrated by slaves, with the services often lasting until the dawn of the brand-new year. It was the culmination of a week-long gathering that began on Christmas Eve when some planters allowed their slaves to celebrate with neighboring family and friends.
The special week would come to an end with a New Year's Eve vigil that began early in the evening in a church or praise house and featured songs, prayers and a "watchman."
In the midst of prayers and songs, the watchman would be asked what time it was, and he would tell the congregation the time.
The services are also a time of reflection and testimonials, which were started in connection with President Abraham Lincoln's issuance of the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863.
Slaves would go to church on New Year's Eve and pray the new year in with an expectation that the proclamation would be honored by the government and become effective.
“When we look back at the history of Watch Night, I have a strong desire to go forth with it because of the fact that it is a very significant event in our history as a people,” said the Rev. Henry Murdaugh, pastor of St. Dorcas Baptist Church in North and Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Ulmer.
“It speaks volumes about our journey as a people. They watched on that particular night for a very specific reason. The New Year was coming in, but there was also a political issue tied to the Watch Night services,” Murdaugh said.
“I think that we as pastors and teachers in the spiritual realm really need to do more instruction on why we do it so that it can filter down to our youth and young people, who will have a desire to maybe want to carry it on in the future,” he said.
St. Dorcas and Mt. Calvary Baptist churches will hold services via teleconference at 11:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve.
Murdaugh said this year's services will likely have an even more significant meaning because of how the pandemic has impacted not just the local community, but the world.
"I believe it's going to impact us in a different way because of the economic downturn and the loss of so many loved ones due to the coronavirus pandemic. I think that that's going to weigh heavily on the hearts and minds of many of the worshippers this year," he said.
Murdaugh said his New Year's Eve message will focus on the sustaining power of God.
"I'm going to turn the light on God, who is our creator and our sustainer. In spite of all that we may encounter and go through, we must never lose the focus as to who is in control. My focus is going to point to the supreme ruler," he said.
White, who said African Americans have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, said his message will focus on moving ahead and "looking forward for a better tomorrow."
"The focus of my message is going to be about, as Paul said, forgetting those things which are behind us and pressing toward the mark of the high calling," he said.
The Rev. Michael Buckson, pastor of Cedar Grove AME Church in Orangeburg, said the church's vesper services will be streamed on Facebook Live at 6:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve.
Buckson said there is hope despite the tumult that came with 2020.
"We have had a year of turmoil, and there's so much unrest both politically and with the health crisis. I think people, especially God's people, need to understand and be reminded that life is in seasons. We need to prepare ourselves mentally and spiritually for a new year because there is going to be a new year," Buckson said.
He added, “It's a new hope. Yes, there's going to be some new challenges, trials and issues, but New Year's Eve is an opportunity for me and the congregation at Cedar Grove to take one last opportunity for spiritual renewal.”
Buckson likened the New Year's Eve service to a pep rally before a big game, or the pep talk a commanding officer gives soldiers before they head off to war.
“We are charged with the task of getting this message out to the community and to the world that God is still on the throne and all power is still in his hand. He is able and will bring about the changes we need in life if we would exercise a little faith.
“If we just trust him just a little bit, God will turn situations around. He will usher in the new seasons of our lives as we just keep growing higher in him,” he said.
The Rev. Walter Harley, pastor of Canaan United Methodist Church in Cope, said his church will be holding a Watch Night service via teleconference at 11 a.m. on New Year's Eve.
He said the service, which will feature a guest speaker, will be a time of prayers, songs and testimonials.
“With the pandemic, racism and the killing of folks, we still need to pray the old year out and pray for a new year coming in. Any kind of sin that would hinder us from moving forward into the new year and getting us closer to God, these are the things we need to focus on as we leave the old things behind. We don't know when our day is coming, but whenever that day comes, we want to be ready,” Harley said.
Additional Watch Night services in Orangeburg will be held at:
• Greater Faith Baptist Church, Dorchester St., Orangeburg: 11 p.m.-midnight Thursday, Dec. 31, via teleconference (dial-in number, 425-436-6315; access code, 188062).
• St. Stephen UMC, Orangeburg: 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31. Streaming on Facebook Live and via teleconference (dial-in number, 605-472-5534; access code, 483030).
