Watch Night tradition continues in pandemic

Buckson said there is hope despite the tumult that came with 2020.

"We have had a year of turmoil, and there's so much unrest both politically and with the health crisis. I think people, especially God's people, need to understand and be reminded that life is in seasons. We need to prepare ourselves mentally and spiritually for a new year because there is going to be a new year," Buckson said.

He added, “It's a new hope. Yes, there's going to be some new challenges, trials and issues, but New Year's Eve is an opportunity for me and the congregation at Cedar Grove to take one last opportunity for spiritual renewal.”

Buckson likened the New Year's Eve service to a pep rally before a big game, or the pep talk a commanding officer gives soldiers before they head off to war.

“We are charged with the task of getting this message out to the community and to the world that God is still on the throne and all power is still in his hand. He is able and will bring about the changes we need in life if we would exercise a little faith.

“If we just trust him just a little bit, God will turn situations around. He will usher in the new seasons of our lives as we just keep growing higher in him,” he said.