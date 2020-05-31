WATCH LIVE NOW at TheTandD.com: S.C. State virtual commencement

South Carolina State University will hold its virtual spring commencement ceremony at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 31.
The university will confer degrees to nearly 400 graduates, and each graduate will be honored by having their name announced as their photo appears on the screen.
Congressman James E. Clyburn, an S.C. State alumnus, will deliver a pre-recorded commencement address.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the physical spring commencement was postponed to ensure the health and safety of graduates, their families, friends and the university community. Graduates will be invited to participate in a physical commencement ceremony at a later date, in the safest way possible.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.