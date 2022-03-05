Washington honored at ceremony

On Tuesday, Feb. 22, President George Washington was honored on his 290th birth date.

The Battle of Eutaw Springs Chapter of the S.C. Society Sons of the American Revolution held an observance in the Pioneer Cemetery and Orangeburg County Historical Society grounds in Orangeburg.

Compatriot and Chapter President William Suggs welcomed the attendees.

Col. Bill Connor (Ret.) and a past president of the chapter gave an address on Washington the man, his faith and his enduring words of wisdom.

Chapter member David Rast closed the ceremony with a prayer authored by Washington which is read every day during the wreath-laying ceremony at Washington's tomb, Mount Vernon.

The Washington's Birthday observance is held annually by the Battle of Eutaw Springs Chapter SCSSAR.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0