Warmack excited about future; Claflin ‘growing as institutions are struggling’

Claflin University President Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack is excited about the changes on the horizon, including the new student center under construction.

“Sophomores and juniors, you will be the class and get a chance to see the world-class student center that is coming to Claflin University,” Warmack said Thursday.

The new student center will have an E-sports lab, chain restaurants and a movie theater. Construction started this summer and will be completed next year.

“It will be considered our living room for the institution,” Warmack said.

He addressed students during the university’s 154th Matriculation Day Convocation in the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Center.

“We are growing as institutions are struggling. You see cranes and construction happening. That means your institution is in a good space,” Warmack said.

He used his speech to also discuss plans for Orangeburg’s Railroad Corner, where Russell, Boulevard and Magnolia streets meet. Plans call for a mix of residential and retail space on the property.

“The exciting part for us is providing opportunities for us to have transformational student housing for students right there,” Warmack said.

A biotechnology and cybersecurity lab is in the works. Also, Claflin is planning to improve and use the Kress building in downtown Orangeburg.

“We want to have world-class labs, which will happen on this campus,” Warmack said.

“We want to create an incubator to develop women and minority businesses to create the next entrepreneurs here in Orangeburg, South Carolina,” Warmack said.

Warmack switched gears to then talk about the recent U.S. News and World Report college rankings. Claflin ranked in the top 10 among HBCUs for the 12th year in a row.

The university now also ranks in the top 25 nationally in social mobility.

“We're the only HBCU in the state of South Carolina that is ranked in that top 10, so what does that make us? The number one HBCU in the state of South Carolina,” Warmack said.

The rankings make a world of a difference, he said.

“When you think about recruiters for companies, when you think about donors, they look at those rankings and they want to know that the school is producing quality product that is coming out,” Warmack said.

“We're excited that we've been able to consistently stay in that space and we're looking, our goal is to continue to move and hopefully be in the top five very soon. We want to be in the top five, that's our goal,” Warmack said.