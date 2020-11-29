Warmack: ‘Envision your destiny’; Claflin president encourages grads to make their marks

Ryan told the graduates to continue their quest for knowledge after they depart Claflin. He also shared his perspectives on how to live a rewarding life.

“We hope you will take the learning that started in these halls to become lifelong learners,” he said. “We are also hopeful that you will be faithful in the small things and the everyday details of life. Be kind, do your job with excellence, be generous with your time and resources, do the right things when no one else is watching and if you fall or are knocked down, always get back up. Always remember that the world is a better place with you in it.”

Smith commended the graduates on their unwavering commitment to completing their academic responsibilities.

However, she also addressed how the pandemic exposed systemic inequities in health care and financial support in minority communities.

“This has been a year we will not forget,” Smith said. “COVID-19 magnified racial, health and wealth disparities in America and people of color have experienced more than others COVID-related deaths and financial hardships.